Arvig’s School Partnership Program Hits $1M Milestone

PERHAM, Minn., Jan. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arvig’s School Partnership Program has awarded more than $1 million since its creation in 2010 to help buy new technology and supplies for classrooms in Minnesota.



The School Partnership Program gives customers the option to donate $1 from their internet payment each month—at no extra cost to them—to a school of their choice in the Arvig service area. Arvig created the program to offset the cost of technology and general supplies for area schools.

A total of $1,161,587 has been donated since 2010—including $135,807 in 2021 and $132,333 in 2020.

“It’s uplifting to see such tremendous support for this program,” said David Arvig, Vice President and Chief Operating Officer at Arvig. “The fact that more than $1 million has been donated to date speaks volumes about how much our customers care about their local schools.”

More than 11,600 Arvig internet customers are currently enrolled in the program.

The funding—awarded to schools twice per year in December and June—has traditionally been used to purchase computers, laptops, tablets, as well as other classroom resources.

“Connected technology is an absolutely crucial learning tool for today’s classrooms,” Arvig said. “It’s rewarding to see these funds going to schools to help cover the cost of technology and other essentials that enhance teaching and learning.”

