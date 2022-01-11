Electriq Power to Unveil Product Updates at ISNA/ESNA 2022, Sponsor Solar Games and Participate in Panel on Grid Resiliency

SAN LEANDRO, Calif., Jan. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Electriq Power, Inc. (“Electriq”), a leading provider of intelligent and integrated home energy storage, management, and monitoring solutions, will have a major presence at this year’s combined Intersolar North America (ISNA) and Energy Storage North America (ESNA) trade show, the industry’s flagship solar + storage event, which begins on January 13 in Long Beach, CA. Electriq’s return to ISNA/ESNA marks the company’s first exhibition at a major industry event since 2019.

In addition to exhibiting at the show, Electriq is sponsoring the 2022 Solar Games, and Electriq Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing Aric Saunders will speak on a panel titled “Community Options for Storage: Creating Locally-Sourced Power for Peak Needs.”

“We’re thrilled to be returning to ISNA/ESNA to present several exciting developments since our last major industry show,” says Saunders. “Attendees will have a chance to see our PowerPod 2 in-person and learn more about some of our newest software updates that will make it easier than ever for installers to integrate and monitor PowerPod systems. I look forward to speaking on the panel on locally-sourced power, and the Electriq team can’t wait to see how quickly the Solar Games participants are able to install the PowerPod 2 we provided for the competition.”

Visitors to the Electriq booth (#1445) on the exhibition floor can learn more about the PowerPod 2 residential battery system. The Electriq team will be on hand to answer any questions visitors may have about the intelligent home energy system. Electriq’s team will also be presenting some of the company’s new updates to their energy management software for the first time, including services for customers and installers to remotely manage power supply and better monitor systems without onsite maintenance and the Electriq Power University virtual training platform. Visitors to the booth can experience interactive walk-throughs of the new software.

Saunders’ panel, “Community Options for Storage: Creating Locally Sourced Power for Peak Needs,” will take place on January 13 at 10:30 am. The session will feature two case studies from California and New York City that evaluate community resilience through the creation of locally-sourced power necessary for peak needs and reliability. Along with Jim Baak from Marin Clean Energy (MCE), Saunders will discuss how a partnership between Electriq and MCE shows how Community Choice Aggregations can help create resilient grids.

