METAFLOKISHIBA is the perfect combination of SHIBA and FLOKI in the Metaverse

Busan, South Korea, Jan. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (Blockchain Wire) There is no doubt about the billionaire who is the most influential person in the crypto cryptocurrency industry with his clever tweets. The market appears to react to his tweets regarding cryptocurrencies every time he does so. When announcing that his Shiba Inu would be named Floki on Twitter, the price of another meme token called Floki coin skyrocketed by 250%. METAFLOKISHIBA, a big fan, has created a new platform to encourage and believed to have such a promising future.

METAFLOKISHIBA is a new cryptocurrency created to elevate value acquisition to a new level, which increases returns and gains access to passive value from investments. Additionally, METAFLOKISHIBA promises to be the fastest-growing cryptocurrency with the goal is to achieve global recognition and receive as much love as famous brothers, Floki and Shiba Inu



Unlike most meme coins, METAFLOKISHIBA will create a safe environment on BSC (Binance Smart Chain). This token has been designed appropriately, with low buy and sell taxes and tokenomics that contribute to the project's longevity. The project is believed to keep providing free advertising whenever puppies are mentioned and a project with a good cause (contributing to Endangered Dog Shelters).

Following in the footsteps of previous brothers, METAFLOKISHIBA has bigger ambitions. It will emerge as the top dog meme cryptocurrency – or, at the very least, will achieve the $1 per coin goal and surpass Metaverse, Floki, and Shiba combined. To meet the growth target to turn $FLOKI into a private monetary system supporting global financial ecosystems and develop an independent private chain to minimize transaction fees, half of the tokens are burned, with the profit used to buy-back and burn 30% more (burnt total: 80% as intended).



One important thing is that METAFLOKISHIBA has faith in decentralization's potential. It is a community-driven project that was launched fairly, with only 6% of team tokens. Holders will get more and more control over our initiative. Besides, the way of building up a community who are excited and happy to be in METAFLOKISHIBA is through various competitions and community engagements through social media and groups. The mechanism of METAFLOKISHIBA is to hold & earn. It means that members have to do now is to hold METAFLOKISHIBA and collect passive reward and all diamond hand token holders will share 2% of every transaction.

The tokenomics allow us to have a reasonable marketing budget to keep METAFLOKISHIBA running for many years to come, run our giveaways, and fund any future METAFLOKISHIBA plans to benefit holders. It is divided into 40% for paying to earn ,15% for token sale, 25% for burning, 10%, for Marketing, 6% for team and the last 4% for reserving.

It is very simple to keep METAFLOKISHIBA in the wallet. The first step is to add the Metamask extension and log in to the Metamask account or sign up for a new one. Buyers should then go to the official website and click the BUY METAFLOKISHIBA button to connect their wallets. Simply enter the amount and press the BUY button. Finally, buyers await the outcome of the transaction. One thing to keep in mind is that BNB is required to purchase METAFLOKISHIBA.



With the rise of memes, METAFLOKISHIBA is promised to lead the way on exchanges and attract the crypto community.

Twitter: https://twitter.com/metaflokishiba

Telegram Group: https://t.me/METAFLOKISHIBA_OFFICIAL_GROUP

Telegram Channel: https://t.me/METAFLOKISHIBA_OFFICIAL_CHANNEL

Website: https://metaflokishiba.com/