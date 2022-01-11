Sorenson Communications Announces Initiatives to Support American Sign Language Interpreters

SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Sorenson Communications announced a suite of programs to support the people who serve the company’s Deaf customers – American Sign Language (ASL) interpreters. The news signals Sorenson’s continuing commitment to Deaf and diverse communities as well as its dedication to accessible communication for all U.S. citizens.



“For nearly 20 years, our customers have trusted us with their communication needs,” says Jorge Rodriguez, CEO of Sorenson, the nation’s leading provider of video relay and ASL interpreting services. “To honor this trust in meeting growing interpreting demands, we are committed to increasing interpreter availability, which, ultimately, provides the Deaf community with increased access to work opportunities and financial gain.

“We are investing in our interpreters, who are the heart and soul of our company, and adding professional development resources to strengthen and celebrate them. In addition, we plan to put resources toward training the next generation of interpreters so we will be ready to meet future needs of the Deaf community.”

Sorenson accessibility initiatives include:

Expanded interpreter education programs and opportunities to earn continuing education units (CEUs)

Compensation adjustments for qualifying Sorenson interpreters

Hiring approximately 1,000 additional interpreters in 2022

Compensation incentives for interpreters who make scheduling commitments

Reimbursement for interpreters who attain professional certification

Promoting increased community service

The interpreting industry relies on trained interpreters to fulfill many requests from the Deaf community. Sorenson’s programs are aimed at supporting interpreters who may be experiencing fatigue from interpreting demands, working increased hours during the pandemic, and interpreting stressful conversations.

“We appreciate our interpreters and are committed to enhancing their opportunities. We are instituting these programs to uplift and support our interpreters. And we intend to introduce additional programs throughout the year as we look to transform the overall employee and customer experience,” says Rodriguez.

An ASL video accompanying this announcement is available here.

