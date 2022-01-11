Global Online Voting System Market Size Worth USD 582 million by 2026 at a 6% CAGR (including COVID-19 Analysis): Facts & Factors

London, United Kingdom, Jan. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors has published a new research report titled “Online Voting System Market: By Voting Type (On-site Online Voting and Remote Online Voting), By Platform (Kiosk, Mobile Device, Desktop, and Others), By Deployment Mode (On-Premise and Cloud-Based), By Organization Size (Large Enterprises and Small & Medium Enterprises), By End-User (Government, Universities & Colleges, Corporates, and Others), And By Regions – Global & Regional Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast 2021 – 2026” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Online Voting System Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 255 million in 2020 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 582 million by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of around 6% between 2021 and 2026.”

The COVID condition and the economic slump have altered the market statistics all over the world. This is a specialized and very comprehensive report about the main and secondary drivers of the online voting system market, as well as production, leading segments, market share, and geographic analysis (such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.)

What is Online Voting System? How big is the Online Voting System Market?

Industry Overview & Coverage:

The online voting system involves online registration of voters, casting of votes, vote counting, and declaring of the votes. This system is beneficial as compared to traditional paper voting as the voter is able to cast the votes through the use of any resource like personal computers, smartphones, and systems arranged by the voting institutions. It also helps in the reduction of vote hacking or tampering. Moreover, the system is effective and authentic in comparison to the conventional voting system structure.

Furthermore, the online voting system helps in minimizing corruption and raises the voter turnout with voters able to cast their votes from any remote location or site.

Industry Major Market Players

Avante International Technology

Higher Logic Inc.

Delib Ltd.

Australian Election Company Corp.

Clear Ballot Inc.

Benel Solutions Corp.

Association Technology Solutions

Hart Intercivic Inc.

Dominion Voting Systems Corp.

Votebox

Microvote General Corp.

21c Consultancy Ltd

Insightrix Research Services

ElectionBuddy Inc.

NVOTES

PollGateway

Voting Solutions Ply Ltd

SCYTL

Election Runner

BALLOTEER

Meridia Interactive Solutions

OpaVote

Smartmatic

Right2Vote

POLYAS International GmbH

Yes Elections

ezVote

eBallot

Scytl Secure Electronic Voting

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2021−2026

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Voting Type, by Platform, by Deployment Mode, by Organization Size, by End-User, and by Regions

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Global Online Voting System Market: Dynamics

The convenience of casting votes to steer the market trends over the forecast period

Ease and voter convenience is set to drive the expansion of the online voting system industry over the forecast timeline. Moreover, persons having laptops and internet access can cast votes online. In addition to this, the system of online voting helps in saving the time of the voters, transportation costs, and helps in reducing the confusion about locating the accurate polling booths & queues. Apparently, the online voting system makes it easy for people with physical disabilities or medical problems to cast their votes online.

Furthermore, a rise in the system proficiency, the exactness of the voting system, and huge voter turnout will further embellish the industry expansion over the forecast timeline. Moreover, the system helps in saving the costs of paper ballots, ink, and paper. Still, the meddling with the online votes can put brakes on the market progress during the period from 2021 to 2026.

Global Online Voting System Market: Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2020 USD 255 Million Projected Market Size in 2026 USD 582 Million CAGR Growth Rate 6% CAGR Base Year 2020 Forecast Years 2021-2026 Key Market Players Avante International Technology, Higher Logic, Inc., Delib Ltd., Australian Election Company Corp., Clear Ballot, Inc., Benel Solutions Corp., Association Technology Solutions, Hart Intercivic, Inc., Dominion Voting Systems Corp., Votebox, Microvote General Corp., 21c Consultancy Ltd, Insightrix Research Services, ElectionBuddy, Inc., NVOTES, PollGateway, Voting Solutions Ply Ltd, and others. Key Segment By Voting Type, By Platform, By Deployment Mode, By Organization Size, By End-User, and By Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options

Online Voting System Market: Segmentation

The global online voting system market is segmented based on voting type, platform, deployment mode, organization size, end-user, and regions.

On-Site online voting to lead the voting type segment from 2021 to 2026

The dominance of the on-site online voting segment is credited to extensive acceptance and security concerns of the voters. The segment is likely to accrue revenue worth nearly USD 523 million by 2026.

Mobile devices segment to register the highest CAGR of nearly 11.4% over the forecast period

The growth of this segment is attributed to the massive usage of smartphones and mobile through which one can access the internet. Moreover, mobile devices are effective tools of online voting with voters residing at distant places having easy access to the internet for voting purposes. It saves time & travel expenses for the voter.

Regional Dominance:

North America to dominate the overall regional market share by 2026

The growth of the regional market over the forecast timespan is due to the massive utilization of mobiles, smartphones, and iPhones for the purpose of online voting in countries like the U.S. and Canada.

Browse the full “Online Voting System Market: By Voting Type (On-site Online Voting and Remote Online Voting), By Platform (Kiosk, Mobile Device, Desktop, and Others), By Deployment Mode (On-Premise and Cloud-Based), By Organization Size (Large Enterprises and Small & Medium Enterprises), By End-User (Government, Universities & Colleges, Corporates, and Others), And By Regions – Global & Regional Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast 2021 – 2026” Report at https://www.fnfresearch.com/online-voting-system-market

This report segments the online voting system market as follows:

Global Online Voting System Market: By Voting Type Segment Analysis

On-site Online Voting

Remote Online Voting

Global Online Voting System Market: By Platform Segment Analysis

Kiosk

Mobile Device

Desktop

Others

Global Online Voting System Market: By Deployment Mode Segment Analysis

On-Premise

Cloud-Based

Global Online Voting System Market: By Organization Size Segment Analysis

Large Enterprises

Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

Global Online Voting System Market: By End-User Segment Analysis

Government

Universities & Colleges

Corporates

Others

Key Insights from Primary Research

As per the analysis shared by our primary respondents, the online voting system market is expected to grow yearly at a CAGR of around 6%.

Through the primary research, it was established that the online voting system market was valued at roughly USD 255 Million in 2020.

Based on Voting Type segmentation, On-Site online voting to lead the voting type segment from 2021 to 2026.

Based on Platform segmentation, the Mobile devices segment register the highest CAGR over the forecast period.

On the basis of region, “North America” to take over the overall regional market share by 2026.

