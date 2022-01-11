APT Systems Has Completed TestNet Validation for Its Spera Stablecoin

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, Jan. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – APT Systems, Inc. (OTC Pink: APTY), a software development and fintech company, announced it had completed TestNet validation of its Spera stablecoin as part of its quality assurance program. While the company awaits completion of its security verification, being performed by independent third-parties, it is preparing to launch a Spera pre-sale site.

In preparation for going live with its Spera stablecoin, APT Systems will open a pre-release site where investors are invited to visit and provide an indication of the number of stablecoins they plan to purchase. APT Systems has selected an exchange for the initial release, and is currently working to expand to additional exchanges.

“This is a very exciting time for all of us—our developers and shareholders alike,” says Glenda Dowie, Founder and CEO of APT Systems, Inc. “We have methodically, step-by-step prepared for the release of our true stablecoin Spera while keeping costs as low as possible. Spera is designed to work seamlessly with our Verifundr digital escrow application.”

“Stablecoins remove market volatility for users and we guarantee that one Spera can always be converted to $1 based on cash and gold reserves held by the company,” Dowie says. “We back this guarantee with audits and open-proof of reserves for buyer assurance.”

Dowie notes that the timing of Spera's release comes at a pivotal point when major market players are recognizing the value of stablecoins in the world of Decentralized Finance. The increasing momentum of the stablecoin movement is underscored by growing coverage of stablecoins by national media, including an article published earlier this month in Forbes magazine, headlined “Stablecoin Friendly Policies Can Help Make 2022 A Breakout Year for The Sector.”

“Stablecoins increasingly are the form of cryptoassets most commonly used for transactional purposes, and as 2022 gets underway the importance of these cryptoassets will only increase,” the Forbes article reads. “As should be self-evident by the moniker, the primary benefit of stablecoins is the reduced-price volatility that often characterizes other cryptoassets. A simple statement of fact, but one whose importance cannot be overstated.”

Dowie reports: “Spera is a true stablecoin, which means that its liquidity and market value are backed by both currency and commodity. In Spera’s case, its $1 value is backed by a combination of U.S. dollars and 2% physical gold. In fact, we have begun adding to our gold reserve hedge in preparation for launching Spera.”

About APTY - APT Systems, Inc.:

APTY is a software development and fintech company, focusing on our Verifundr escrow and payment services with a stablecoin named Spera.

Visit www.connect.sperastablecoin.com to read our white paper and learn more about our stablecoin backed by U.S. currency and gold.

