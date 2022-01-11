SoundOut Wins 2022 BIG Innovation Award

LONDON, Jan. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SoundOut, the world leader in strategic sonic branding and audio marketing testing, has today announced that it is a winner in the 2022 BIG Innovation Awards, for a breakthrough set of tools aimed at unlocking the subconscious power of music for brands.

The award, presented by the Business Intelligence Group, recognises the BrandMatch and Attribute Visualiser products, which SoundOut launched as a result of its unprecedented mapping of the emotional DNA of music.

'BrandMatch' enables a company to define its precise brand personality and then test any proposed sonic identity, mainstream music or voice with consumers to measure the percentage personality match between the brand and the audio asset.

'Attribute Visualiser', now used by a number of leading sonic branding agencies, enables the emotional search of any music library using any combination of attributes from a list of over 200, automatically ranking musical assets in order of their ability to trigger the desired emotional responses. This also enables the client to hear how any given set of brand attributes is expressed in music.

This suite of tools significantly improves the ROI for brands investing in sonic identities such as audio logos or anthems and allows brands to effectively predict Distinctive Brand Asset status.

David Courtier-Dutton, CEO, SoundOut, said: "We are delighted to receive this BIG Innovation Award, which recognises the importance of the work that SoundOut has done in mapping the emotional DNA of music and transforming that discovery into a suite of innovative products that help brands ensure sonic identity success."

"Innovation is driving growth in the global economy," said Maria Jimenez, chief operating officer of the Business Intelligence Group. "We are thrilled to be honoring SoundOut as they are one of the organisations leading this charge."

The BIG Innovation Awards recognise the organisations and people that bring new ideas to life. The BrandMatch and Attribute Visualiser products were recognised as products launched in the last 12 months that have an innovative approach that has caused market or customer disruption.

About SoundOut

SoundOut is the world leader in strategic sonic branding and audio marketing testing. It works with many of the most iconic brands in the world as well as all the major record labels. SoundOut specialises in helping organisations trigger the right emotional response from their customers by matching brand personality and attributes to music. As a result, SoundOut provides the data and insight needed by clients to increase the certainty of achieving a strong ROI from their audio branding investments. Website: www.soundout.com

About Business Intelligence Group

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs, these programs are judged by business executives having experience and knowledge. The organization's proprietary and unique scoring system measures performance across multiple business domains and rewards companies whose achievements stand above their peers.

