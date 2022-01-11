HIMALAYA LAUNCHES CANNABIS SOCIAL NETWORK “KANAB CLUB”

Chicago, IL, Jan. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Himalaya Technologies, Inc. formerly known as Homeland Resources Ltd. (OTC: HMLA; “Himalaya”) has launched its wholly owned cannabis social network “Kanab Club” (https://www.kanab.club/) out of open beta. After several months of closed and open testing, the site has been proven to be stable and scalable and is now ready to layer on additional functionality. The business’ programmers have completed an invite engine for subscriber contacts, a friend recommendation engine, messaging functionality, public and private feeds, a general chat forum (“Hotbox”; https://discord.gg/2HxqKNMWPd) interconnecting with Discord, and third-party interconnections including Weedmaps (https://weedmaps.com/).



Going forward, management is budgeting development of a stock chat room, blogging, 420 dating, e-commerce, and iOS and Android apps, much of which is targeted for completion in phases by the end of 2022. These and other potential future modules and features are being designed to drive traffic to the site. The Company is also in discussions with strategic partners in the B2C and B2B space to further differentiate the site and add scope and scale to set the stage for future monetization.

Said Vik Grover CEO: “We have been incubating Kanab Club for three years as a stealth project while the cannabis market, including THC and hemp products, go through a wave of state legalizations and decriminalization and the federal government slowly embraces the industry. With the latest pandemic wave, the site is ideally positioned for growth as millions of cannabis consumers and industry participants stay at and/or work from home globally. Further, our nation is at an inflection point for cannabis, and the time could not be better to accelerate investment in this social network to target the attractive, fast growing and underserved cannabis niche.”

About Himalaya Technologies, Inc.

Himalaya Technologies, Inc. formerly known as Homeland Resources Ltd. (https://www.himalayatechnologies.com/) is a health and wellness incubator making growth investments. The Company is a minority investment of FOMO CORP. (OTC: FOMC; https://www.fomoworldwide.com/), a technology business accelerator with a portfolio in clean building solutions and other investments. FOMO CORP., which founded KANAB CORP. in 2019 and sold it to Himalaya last year, currently owns approximately 28% of Himalaya’s diluted shares outstanding.

Forward Looking Statements:

Statements in this press release about our future expectations, including without limitation, the likelihood that Himalaya Technologies, Inc. will be able to meet minimum sales expectations, be successful and profitable in the market, bring significant value to Himalaya’s stockholders, and leverage capital markets to execute its growth strategy, constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and as that term is defined in the Private Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and are subject to change at any time, and our actual results could differ materially from expected results. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this statement or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law. Himalaya’s business strategy described in this press release is subject to innumerable risks, most significantly, whether the Company is successful in securing adequate financing. No information in this press release should be construed in any form shape or manner as an indication of the Company’s future revenues, financial condition, or stock price.

Himalaya Contact:

Madison Ryan

VP Investor Relations

(630) 708-0750

IR@himalayatechnologies.com