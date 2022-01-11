Holberton School is opening in Toulouse, France, in partnership with Actual Group and Bizness

Holberton partnered with Actual Group and Bizness to expand in France. A new school will open in the country in May 2022. Toulouse, France will be the fourth campus in the country to provide a high-skilled educational program.



SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Launched in France in partnership with Actual Group, a major player in the French employment market, and the Toulouse-based Bizness Group, Holberton School advocates inclusion and diversity.

The opening of a fourth campus with those major actors in the employment and training sectors aims to train the tech experts of tomorrow who will help the public services and businesses to achieve the digital transformation that is essential to their sustainability. Julien Barbier, CEO of Holberton School, says that there is “a growing need to learn how to learn, and to train for tomorrow’s jobs”, such as full-stack web developers, front-end/back-end web developers, software developers, blockchain developers, virtual and augmented reality developers, data scientists…

Holberton School Toulouse will open in May 2022 and will bring the total number of campuses to 31 around the world. This training will be open to everybody, regardless of age, gender, ethnicity, or degrees, to train the next generation of high-skilled developers, who are able to adapt to a fast-evolving work environment. The average salary in software development jobs in France is actually around 49K per year and can go up to 81K per year (source: salaryexplorer ). The number of job offers is increasing; high-skilled software engineers are considered key roles in companies; and now Holberton School’s educational model can really make a change.

After Lille, Laval, and Paris in 2021, Holberton School is coming to Toulouse to allow better access to education across the country. The school wishes to address students, active people undergoing professional retraining, and people who are looking for new opportunities, by helping them to develop their skills for their dream job. Almost 230,000 jobs will be available by 2025 in the tech sector (source: Numeum ).

The school has been built with local partners to fully understand and bring a value-proposition to the Occitania region. Samuel Tual, CEO of Actual Group: “Digital technology is profoundly transforming the world of work and the organization of companies. In this context, we had to find solutions to meet the expectations of organizations and their transformation challenges.” The school will offer high-level certified courses, in order to reduce the recruitment tensions experienced by companies in the sector.

Help will be given from the Occitania region, who will take care of the training costs for the first two cohorts (first 40 students enrolled) to allow more people to join and have access to our high-skilled programs. Carole Delga, chair of Region Occitania: “For our young people, for people looking for a job or in reconversion, it is the possibility to train for future jobs, in a sector which records strong recruitment needs in Occitania”. Also, Toulouse Métropole will help students to have better access to employment through internships within their Digital Systems Department. The Caisse d’Epargne Midi-Pyrénées will provide low-interest loans to students and guarantee they will only have to refund when they get a job.

Toulouse is now ready to welcome new students to the Holberton School adventure!

About Actual Group

Actual Group is a major French player in the labor and employment market. Temporary work, recruitment, coaching, and training. The ambition of Actual Group, with its 2,900 permanent employees in 470 agencies in Europe (France, Holland, Luxembourg, Switzerland, and Portugal) is to build together the work of women and men. This is how the group supports 22,000 companies and nearly 120,000 temporary workers.

About Bizness

The Bizness Group is the pioneer and leader of New Generation Training. Founded in 2007 in Toulouse by Bruno Sola, the Bizness Group is dusting off and modernizing the world of professional training in France and abroad. With human services and digital solutions deployed in more than 30 countries, Bizness has a turnover of more than 12 million euros in 2020.

About Holberton School

Co-founded in Silicon Valley by Julien Barbier, Holberton School has campuses in 26 countries, with more than 3K students all around the world and 3 cohorts per year.

A world-class education should be available to everyone – regardless of background, gender, or ethnicity. That’s why Holberton’s college alternative program is offering students multiple ways to finance their tuition. Graduates have gone to work as software engineers at top employers, including Apple, MercadoLibre, Pinterest, Google, Rappi, and LinkedIn. Holberton School trains software engineers in both practical knowledge and theory by utilizing project-based and peer learning.

Go to www.holbertonschool.com to learn more.