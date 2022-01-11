ITW Schedules Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Earnings Webcast

GLENVIEW, Ill., Jan. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE: ITW) will issue its fourth quarter and full year 2021 results on Thursday, February 3, 2022, at 7:00 a.m. CST. Following the release, ITW will hold its fourth quarter and full year 2021 earnings webcast at 9:00 a.m. CST.

To access the webcast for the event, please click on the following link:

ITW Q4 2021 Earnings Webcast

If you are a participant on the conference call, please dial 1-888-660-6652 (domestic) or 1-646-960-0554 (international) 10 minutes prior to the 9:00 a.m. CST start time. The passcode is “ITW.”

Following the webcast, presentation materials and an audio webcast replay will be available at http://investor.itw.com . An audio-only replay will be available from February 3rd through February 10th by dialing 1-800-770-2030 (domestic) or 1-647-362-9199 (international). The passcode is 2756156.

