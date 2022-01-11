Visionary Healthcare, FinServ Marketing Executive Andrew Mackenzie Joins Chief Outsiders

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, Jan. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Andrew Mackenzie – a passionate and accomplished marketing leader with more than 30 years of varied experiences and successes – has recently joined Chief Outsiders. Mackenzie joins more than 90 of the nation’s most revered Chief Marketing Officers at the “Executives-as-a-Service” firm.

After 12 years as a CMO in two of America’s largest corporations and 18 more as an agency leader and innovator, Mackenzie is now available for fractional engagements with small- and mid-market companies, where he can help CEOs lead marketing teams, develop macro strategies and dive into campaigns and improve their effectiveness.

Mackenzie was a CMO for two of the nation’s most prominent healthcare concerns, UnitedHealthcare and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield. At each company, Mackenzie transformed the marketing function from one that was geared to be a tactical order-taker, to that of a strategic partner – along the way, delivering a measurable impact and award-winning creative.

While at UHC, Mackenzie led the strategic and creative development of UnitedHealthcare’s first-ever consumer brand campaign and earned a worldwide No. 1 ranking in consumer engagement for multiple weeks.

“Andrew has a passion and love for all things marketing,” said David Vroom, Managing Partner, Chief Outsiders. “He is relentless about investing towards a defined purpose coupled with strong measurement.”

Mackenzie obtained his B.S. in Marketing & MIS from the University of Rhode Island.

About Chief Outsiders

Chief Outsiders, LLC is a nationwide "Executives-as-a-Service" firm, with more than 90 part-time, or fractional, Chief Marketing Officers/Chief Marketing Outsiders (CMOs) engaged from coast-to-coast. Unlike other strategic marketing and management consulting firms, each CMO has held the position of VP Marketing or higher at one or more operating companies. Chief Outsiders have served on the executive team of over 1,300 client companies to drive growth strategy and execution plans by offering instant access to talent with highly customized and flexible engagements.

Because of its market-based growth plans, quality of leadership, and experienced team, Chief Outsiders has been recognized for the past eight years by Inc. Magazine as one of the 5,000 fastest growing privately held companies in the US, and was recognized in 2019 as a Forbes Small Giant. Chief Outsiders’ CEO Art Saxby and Principal Pete Hayes are the co-authors of “The Growth Gears: Using a Market-Based Framework to Drive Business Success,” an Amazon #1 best-seller for business owners and CEOs. For additional information about the companies who trust Chief Outsiders as their premier source for business growth acceleration, click here.

