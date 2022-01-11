LIDDS announces successful stage 1 in R&D project

English Swedish

UPPSALA, SWEDEN – LIDDS AB (publ) announced today that the R&D project with Johnson & Johnson Enterprise Innovation Inc. has progressed into next phase.

“On the back of a strong collaboration, we have generetad promising data which led to a unianimous decision by the joint research committee to move the project into the next stage. At LIDDS, we aim to improve outcomes for those fighting cancer by diminishing severe side effects and enhancing efficacy. The completion of Stage 1 is a key milestone and we look forward to our continued work together”, said Nina Herne, CEO of LIDDS.

Through the agreement, the R&D project’s aim is to develop an oncology product based on the NanoZolid® technology for an undisclosed indication.

For more information, please contact:

Nina Herne, CEO, Phone: +46 (0)70-714 74 57, Email: nina.herne@liddspharma.com

This information is information that the company is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the aforementioned contact person, on January 11, 2022 at 17:00 CET.