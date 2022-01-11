Cloudbeds named Best PMS, Best HMS in 2022 HotelTechAwards

LONDON, Jan. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cloudbeds has been recognized for the fourth consecutive year as one of the industry’s top technology providers by Hotel Tech Report. The 2022 HotelTechAwards honors Cloudbeds with five total awards: Best Property Management Systems, Best Hotel Management Software, Channel Manager Finalist, Top 10 Hotelier’s Choice, and 10 Best Places to Work.



The industry’s only data-driven awards platform, the HotelTechAwards determine winners based on product reviews from verified customers, along with key proprietary data signals such as integration compatibility, organizational health, market share, partner network strength, and customer support quality. This year's HotelTechAwards has been the most contested, with 513,600 visits from hoteliers and 11,622 new verified product review contributions, making it even more challenging for those competing.

“We are deeply humbled by the positive feedback from our customers and our partners. To win HotelTechAwards several years in a row is a testament to both the strength of our technology and the exceptional service and support provided by our dedicated professionals,” said Adam Harris, CEO and Co-Founder of Cloudbeds. “The feedback we get from our customers only inspires us to work harder to ensure that the Cloudbeds Hospitality Management platform continues to be one of the best in the industry.”

“We’re thrilled to highlight the value that the world’s leading software solutions deliver to their customers. By building a platform around the voice of the people actually using these hotel tech solutions, we’re able to deliver actionable, peer-to-peer insights that potential buyers can trust,” said Jordan Hollander, CEO of Hotel Tech Report. “Winning a HotelTechAward is the highest achievement in the industry because it’s based on data.”

This recognition by Hotel Tech Report is a reflection of the company’s commitment to building a platform that is best-in-class not just in one category, but across all of them. Combining tools for operations, revenue, distribution, and marketing with a marketplace of third-party integrations into one seamlessly integrated platform, Cloudbeds is designed to elevate every aspect of a property — the business, the staff, and the guests.

Cloudbeds continues to expand its platform and services, launching Cloudbeds Websites and Cloudbeds Payments in 2021, as well as introducing Cloudbeds Horizon, a new educational partners program designed to empower hospitality schools to upskill students in cloud-based hospitality technology.

Get a free demo of Cloudbeds here .

About Cloudbeds

Founded in 2012, Cloudbeds is the hospitality industry’s fastest-growing technology partner, serving a global customer base of 22,000+ independent properties across 157 countries. Its award-winning Cloudbeds Hospitality Platform seamlessly combines operations, revenue, distribution, and growth marketing tools with a marketplace of third-party integrations to help hoteliers and hosts grow revenue, streamline operations, and deliver memorable guest experiences. Cloudbeds was named No. 1 PMS and No. 1 Hotel Management System by Hotel Tech Report in 2022, Best PMS and Best Channel Manager by the World Travel Tech Awards in 2021, and has been recognized by Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500 in 2021. For more information, visit www.cloudbeds.com .

ABOUT HOTEL TECH REPORT

Hotel Tech Report helps 170k hoteliers each month to understand the changing hotel technology and digital transformation landscape. We help hoteliers make smarter decisions about which technologies to adopt, keeping scalability and adaptability in mind. Hotel Tech Report helps hoteliers uncover the value propositions of emerging technologies and how they align with the needs of your property stakeholders and guests.

Contact

Black Diamond

Somerset House | Strand

London | WC2R 1LA

T: +447780664342

W: blackdiamond.co.uk

Sophia Amos

sophia@blackdiamond.co.uk

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/26620586-dd04-4ec3-846f-4a6d22c0d539