NeuroSigma Announces Promotion of Dr. Colin Kealey to President

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NeuroSigma, Inc., a bioelectronic medical device company, today announced the promotion of Dr. Colin Kealey to President. NeuroSigma is the developer of the Monarch eTNS System®, which uses non-invasive, external trigeminal nerve stimulation (eTNS) to treat neurological and neuropsychiatric indications, including ADHD, depression, and drug resistant epilepsy. The therapy is the first device-based, non-drug therapy approved by the FDA to treat pediatric ADHD.



“It is always special to be able to promote significant talent from within the company. We are thrilled to provide Dr. Kealey with appropriate recognition for his leadership and achievements,” said Kirk Calhoun, Lead Director of NeuroSigma. “We have full confidence in Dr. Kealey’s ability to guide NeuroSigma to its next phase of commercial and technological advancement.”

“Dr. Kealey has been instrumental in NeuroSigma’s recent successes. He spearheaded the company’s efforts leading to the FDA clearance of the Monarch eTNS System for pediatric ADHD and the issuance by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services of two new Level II HCPCS reimbursement codes for the Monarch,” said Thomas Paschall, a member of NeuroSigma’s Board of Directors and CEO of Checkmate Capital Group.

“I look forward to Dr. Kealey’s ongoing leadership as we continue the clinical development and commercialization of NeuroSigma’s Monarch eTNS System for ADHD, drug resistant epilepsy, and other indications.”

Dr. Kealey most recently served as NeuroSigma’s Vice President of Advanced Development and Medical Affairs. He previously led the company’s business development activities. Dr. Kealey has been a principal investigator on multiple NIH grants and is co-author of 17 peer-reviewed publications and three book chapters, with an emphasis on medical device development. He is also a co-inventor on 12 issued and pending U.S. patents. Prior to joining NeuroSigma he completed a post-doctoral program at UCLA’s Center for Advanced Surgical and Interventional Technology (CASIT) and was a resident physician in the UCLA Department of Surgery. Dr. Kealey has a medical degree from the University of Iowa Carver College of Medicine and a Bachelor of Science in biochemistry and molecular biology from the University of Wisconsin-Madison.