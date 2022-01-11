INDIEV's Flagship Electric Vehicle, INDI One, Will Soon Be Available for Pre-Ordering

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INDIEV, a company specializing in the design of the next generation of electric vehicles, announces it will begin pre-ordering for its flagship vehicle, INDI One, in Q1 of this year. So much more than just a mode of transportation, the INDI One is a smart electric car with the sector's first Vehicle Integrated Computer (VIC), a supercomputer capable of gaming, content creation, and blockchain capabilities — inevitably expanding the horizons of how an electric vehicle can enhance the driving experience.

"At INDIEV, we saw a disconnect in the software experience when consumers transition from using their computers and phones to getting into their cars," says Andre Hudson, INDIEV Head of Design. "We saw an opportunity to bridge this gap and elevate what your vehicle can enable you to do with INDI One. We see cars as more than just a mode of transportation, but as a device that can support and enhance your life."

INDIEV received an overwhelmingly positive response at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas last week, where the company showcased the INDI One's range of capabilities, including surfing the web, video conferencing, streaming, and triple-A gaming via VR headsets for the backseats. A HALO driver assistant system also concentrates all directional warnings in one place, helping to prevent accidents. At CES, the company also announced it will enable each INDI One vehicle to act as a node for a blockchain, enabling every user, driver, and owner to benefit from all transactions on the blockchain.

The INDI One retails affordably at $45,000 and is equipped with a modularized 95KW battery capable of a 300-mile range and 410 horsepower, coupled with sleek design features like a sloping roof, flush-mounted door handles, and aerodynamically optimized 22-inch wheels. The first round of INDI One deliveries is expected to be fulfilled in early 2023.

INDIEV is founded by CEO Shi Hai, a mobile gaming entrepreneur with over 20 years of experience in software technology and 3D gaming. Having guided his previous companies from young startups to IPO status, Hai has leveraged his connections in various Asian regions to keep INDIEV's company structure lean, while also securing batteries and chips from main Asian producers.

