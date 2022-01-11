Torque Lifestyle Brands Bullish $10m Revenue Projections Forecast as First Product of 2022 Rolls off the Production Line

WHEAT RIDGE, CO, Jan. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Torque Lifestyle Brands Inc. (OTC Pink: TQLB) (“Torque” or the “Company”), an emerging leader in the manufacture of active lifestyle sports nutrition and supplements, announces that it is extremely bullish on its $10m revenue goal for 2022 as the first production run from its JV ‘Zero Torque Manufacturing’ of 2022 leaves the warehouse.

The JV’s CEO, Leonard K. Armenta Jr. commented “Our two main customers are Storm ( www.stormlifestyles.com ) and Glaxon ( www.glaxon.com ), and we are extremely confident on our $10m topline revenue projection from production for these two customers alone. As we expand our range later in 2022, we may have even more positive news for Shareholders, and as of today the first production run of Storm has been delivered, and we could not be happier.”

Zero Torque Manufacturing, the company’s majority owned JV subsidiary, recently announced that it closed 2021 on strong revenues of $2m, and it had an order book for 2022 in excess of $5m at the close of the year. One of its major orders was for GLAXON, who have already received multiple industry awards in less than two years since their launch and will now be manufactured at the Zero Torque Facility in Texas. Torque Lifestyle Brands, Inc. also announced in early December that its facility in Texas was coming online and the ‘go-live’ preparation was progressing according to plan.

Chief Operating Officer, Michael Bischoff, stated that “the new production facility will have new sachet packing equipment which can service 20,000 packs and stick packs per day in early 2022, as well as having a new dual-head powder filling line, which will give the facility the capability to fill 10,000 units of product per day once they come online.” He continued, “outside of the ‘powders’ we are already filling orders for, we have the new ‘capsule’ or ‘pill’ machines which will count and fill 15,000 units per day when we start that line up in the latter half of 2022. Zero Torque is shaping up to be a monster producer of pills and powders for the nutritional supplements industry.”

