SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky Law, P.A. Reminds Investors of Investigation of TMX, CCMP, MPHX, and VRS Mergers

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (“Terminix”) (NYSE: TMX) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Terminix’s agreement to be acquired by Rentokil Initial plc (“Rentokil”) (OTC: RTOKY). Under the terms of the agreement, Terminix’s shareholders will receive a total of 643.29 million shares of Rentokil and approximately $1.3 billion in cash. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rl-legal.com/cases-terminix-global-holdings-inc.

CMC Materials, Inc. (“CMC”) (NASDAQ GS: CCMP) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to CMC’s agreement to be acquired by Entegris, Inc. (“Entegris”) (NASDAQ GS: ENTG). Under the terms of the agreement, CMC’s shareholders will receive $133.00 in cash and 0.4506 shares of Entegris for each share of CMC they own. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rl-legal.com/cases-cmc-materials-inc.

MPB BHC, Inc. (“MPB”) (OTC: MPHX) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to MPB’s agreement to be acquired by Alerus Financial Corporation (“Alerus”) (NASDAQ CM: ALRS). Under the terms of the agreement, MPB’s shareholders will receive 0.74 units of Alerus for each share of MPB common stock they own. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rl-legal.com/cases-mpb-bhc-inc.

Verso Corporation (“Verso”) (NYSE: VRS) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Verso’s agreement to be acquired by BillerudKorsnäs Inc. Under the terms of the agreement, Verso’s shareholders will receive $27.00 in cash for each share of Verso they own. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rl-legal.com/cases-verso-corporation.

