Bell and Howell Launches New and Improved Website

Durham NC,, Jan. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DURHAM, N.C., January 11th, 2022 – Bell and Howell, a leader in industrial automation and comprehensive service-focused solutions, is thrilled to announce the launch of an exciting redesign of its website, https:///bellhowell.net. This revamp was focused on enhancing visitors’ understanding of its broad solution portfolio and extensive service capabilities, as well as raising awareness about the cutting-edge technology that is used across the company’s diverse operating divisions.

Bell and Howell has prioritized the navigational structure to organize and segment its services in ways that make sense. There has also been a focus on highlighting innovative new solutions in emerging fields. With businesses clicking over to the website to learn how Bell and Howell can help them, the website needed to efficiently provide that knowledge and be a resource for everyone.

“We’re in the business of partnering with organizations and helping them grow, increase their workflow efficiencies, and be able to better serve their own customers,” said Larry Blue, President, and CEO of Bell and Howell. “We wanted our website to be an extension of that mission and effectively educate and showcase our cutting-edge solutions that we provide to our customers each and every day. From our legacy mail production and printing divisions to our robotics, automated pickup solutions, and remote monitoring services, all our exciting developments are highlighted front and center, and we couldn’t be more excited.”

The sophisticated service organization also sees a lot of potential to utilize the new website for promoting exciting events such as industry conventions and open houses as they resume in 2022. Bell and Howell encourages visitors to explore the new website and read about how they are enabling businesses to improve their operations and lower costs by leveraging Bell and Howell technology and service expertise.

About Bell and Howell

Bell and Howell is one of the largest and most sophisticated service organizations in North America, leveraging innovative technologies and unrivaled service capabilities to help its customers increase efficiency, reduce costs, and improve their customer experience. Boasting a rich history and expertise in mechatronics and workflow efficiency, the company offers a complete portfolio of outsourced service offerings, as well as comprehensive solutions in production mail manufacturing and its new BH QuickCollect™ Solutions for automated order pickup. Headquartered in Durham, N.C., Bell and Howell has more than 800 highly skilled field technicians, 24/7 customer service and technical support centers, as well as advanced remote monitoring and diagnostic capabilities. For more information, please visit us online and follow us on LinkedIn.

