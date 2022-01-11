The Global Vinyl Acetate Monomer Market is expected to grow by $ 2.02 bn during 2022-2026, progressing at a CAGR of 4.52% during the forecast period

New York, Jan. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Vinyl Acetate Monomer Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06208019/?utm_source=GNW

52% during the forecast period.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rising residential and commercial infrastructure activities and growing packaging industries across the globe. In addition, rising residential and commercial infrastructure activities is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The vinyl acetate monomer market analysis includes the type segment and geographic landscape.



The vinyl acetate monomer market is segmented as below:

By Type

• PVA

• PVOH

• EVA

• EVOH

• others



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the increasing use of shale gasas one of the prime reasons driving the vinyl acetate monomer market growth during the next few years.



Our report on vinyl acetate monomer market covers the following areas:

• Vinyl acetate monomer market sizing

• Vinyl acetate monomer market forecast

• Vinyl acetate monomer market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading vinyl acetate monomer market vendors that include Celanese Corp., China Petrochemical Corp., Dow Inc., INEOS Group Holdings SA, Kuraray Co. Ltd., LyondellBasell Industries NV, Saudi International Petrochemical Co., Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd., Solventis Ltd., and Wacker Chemie AG. Also, the vinyl acetate monomer market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

