iObeya Expands Global Footprint With Five New Office Openings

KIRKLAND, Wash., Jan. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iObeya, the Enterprise Visual Management company, today announced the opening of five new regional offices: Singapore, New York, London, Hamburg, and Rotterdam. These new offices join the company's Paris headquarters and existing offices in Seattle and Tunis. The new offices will aid in iObeya's global expansion goals, including supporting 500 global organizations around the world. In 2021 alone, iObeya added nearly 80 enterprise customers from both the Fortune 500 and CAC 40 as demand for visual management software skyrocketed during the pandemic. The result has seen iObeya's global revenue grow by 70% year-over-year.

"Even before the onset of the pandemic, businesses around the world struggled to digitize mission-critical operations, particularly Lean and Agile methodologies. Our Enterprise Visual Management platform has risen to meet these unique challenges as hundreds of leading enterprises have decided to use iObeya to manage complex research, development, manufacturing, and related business operations," said Cyril Daloz, founder and CEO of iObeya. "Our new office locations will now allow us to work more closely with our clients around the globe, with each new office serving as a hub for customer excellence headed by an industry leader with hands-on experience."

Each new office represents an opportunity to shape the regional business landscape, especially as industries adapt to a post-pandemic environment, by helping enterprises accelerate their Lean, Agile and Industry 4.0 transformations. The New York office, led by Philippe Collin, will drive adoption among U.S. east coast enterprises including those in manufacturing, financial services, pharmaceuticals, and energy, while the U.S. west coast headquarters in Seattle, led by Robert Iracheta, will strengthen iObeya's foothold among U.S. west coast enterprises, especially those in the technology sector. Eric Bangerter will oversee Singapore and Asian operations across a variety of industry verticals, particularly manufacturing and technology. From the Hamburg office, Tobias Windbrake will deepen iObeya's reach among manufacturers and enterprise brands in the DACH region, while Frédéric Cornec will oversee operations in Benelux and Nordic countries from the Rotterdam office with a focus on manufacturing, technology, and retail. Rounding out the newly established team is Christopher Tudway, who will expand iObeya's reach in the U.K. and Ireland with an emphasis on pharmaceuticals and finance.

The Future of Enterprise Visual Management

According to recent industry analysis, the global market for cloud-based visual collaboration and visual management software is expected to grow revenues to $1.67 billion by 2028, up from $461 million in 2019, driven by a number of factors including changing workforce dynamics, economic uncertainty, supply chain disruptions, an increased need for organization-wide collaboration. By the end of this year, the market is anticipated to garner a revenue of more than $537 million.

iObeya is a next-generation Enterprise Visual Management Solution that marries real-time visual collaboration with scaled business systems to support a wide array of enterprise uses: industrial product lifecycle management; manufacturing operational excellence; product development; continuous improvement for business performance and agility; and much more. iObeya is ideal for large organizations with distributed and co-located teams; those that have complex manufacturing, engineering, R&D or extended management workflows; and especially those that want to digitize their Lean and Agile practices.

With iObeya, organizations can:

Digitize all Lean-Agile Practices in a single platform — iObeya strengthens Lean practices and Agile rituals, allowing enterprises to digitize any business performance system to accelerate adoption, increase efficiency and facilitate governance. For 4.0 transformation, iObeya's API supports a wide range of data integrations for industry-specific requirements, such as ERP, MES, BI, and more. For Agile@scale transformation, iObeya provides deep off-the-shelf bi-directional integration with Application Lifecycle Management (ALM) solutions such as Atlassian Jira® and Microsoft Azure DevOps Server to power research, engineering, product development, and business agility as well as Microsoft 365™.

Unlock the future of enterprise collaboration — Align and synchronize co-located teams in secure virtual "Oobeyas" (Japanese for "big room," a manufacturing concept popularized by Toyota) with visually impactful digital boards equipped for all visual management practices. Every board is highly configurable: Users are armed with a wide array of tools to digitally reproduce paper/Post-Its/whiteboards, making it easy and intuitive for every worker across the organization to understand and use.

— Align and synchronize co-located teams in secure virtual "Oobeyas" (Japanese for "big room," a manufacturing concept popularized by Toyota) with visually impactful digital boards equipped for all visual management practices. Every board is highly configurable: Users are armed with a wide array of tools to digitally reproduce paper/Post-Its/whiteboards, making it easy and intuitive for every worker across the organization to understand and use. Seamlessly transition to digital with an immersive user experience — Utilize paperless yet paper-like interactions on any device. Seamlessly transition to digital by recreating the in-person experience of paper-based Visual Management practices with real-time visual collaboration to enhance team efficiency, creativity, and problem solving.

— Utilize paperless yet paper-like interactions on any device. Seamlessly transition to digital by recreating the in-person experience of paper-based Visual Management practices with real-time visual collaboration to enhance team efficiency, creativity, and problem solving. Increase transparency and accountability across working groups — With iObeya, teams have a single online location to cascade, consolidate and visualize business data for better decision making and quicker problem solving so that projects stay on track and nothing falls through the cracks.

— With iObeya, teams have a single online location to cascade, consolidate and visualize business data for better decision making and quicker problem solving so that projects stay on track and nothing falls through the cracks. Ensure that intellectual property is secure, whether on-premise or in the cloud — Because information is stored in a secure digital format — rather than on paper or whiteboards — iObeya makes it easier for organizations to control access to sensitive information. iObeya is also the only visual collaboration software to be awarded the Information Security Management ISO/IEC 27001:2013 certification from BSI, the premier international security standards organization. iObeya enables organizations to choose between SaaS or an on-premise version for total data governance and compliance.

About iObeya

Initially designed for Stellantis in 2012, iObeya has become the leader in Visual Management, serving many CAC 40 and Fortune 500 companies. Forged on Lean and Agile practices, iObeya is the only ISO27001-certified Enterprise Visual Management platform. Much more than a digital whiteboard, iObeya's unique team-based approach and collaboration features for Lean & Agile companies increase productivity, boost creativity, and facilitate decision-making. iObeya has been designed as a natural and immersive Visual Management System, regardless of device, team locations or organization layers. Clients can deploy their Enterprise Visual Management System for Lean Enterprise, Industry 4.0, and Agile@Scale, all on one ISO27001-certified platform, accelerating cultural change and boosting business performance and agility. In 2020, iObeya raised 15 million euros and has become the world leader in Visual Management for large organizations. Today, iObeya unlocks the power of Visual Management for global enterprises, including Airbus, Thales, Volvo, Philips, Cartier, Axa, Eli Lilly and Company, Western Digital, General Electric, Kimberly-Clark, Danaher, Sanofi, and many more. iObeya is backed by leading VCs including Red River West, Fortino, Atlantic Bridge, and Capital Partners. To learn more, please visit iobeya.com.

Media Contact:

Keara Brosnan

press@iobeya.com

