Command Alkon to Showcase Cloud Based Solutions at World of Concrete in Las Vegas

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Jan. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Command Alkon, the global leader in comprehensive supply chain technology solutions for heavy building materials suppliers, haulers, and buyers, is delighted to once again exhibit at the 2022 World of Concrete at The Las Vegas Convention Center, January 18-20. This is the industry’s largest annual international event showcasing innovative products and technologies, construction machinery and equipment, educational and training courses, and unlimited networking opportunities for sustaining and growing business.



“It’s always a pleasure to showcase our latest technologies at World of Concrete,” said Lori Allen, Marketing Director at Command Alkon. “Attendees benefit through peer-to-peer knowledge sharing, illuminating educational sessions, and the opportunity to capture critical insights into current innovation across construction projects and the heavy material supply chain.”

Join Command Alkon in the North Hall at N1537 for In-Booth Demonstrations. Solutions experts will be showcasing a full lineup of technologies to evolve the industry’s digital journey and keep operations and projects moving forward digitizing, automating, and improving:

Tuesday | Jan 18th

10:00a - 10:20a: Modernized Fleet Telematics with TrackIt

11:00a - 11:20a: CONNEX Dispatch

12:00p - 12:20p: Automating Management of Your Inbound Materials with CONNEX

1:00p - 1:20p: Take Charge of Your Inbound Trucking with Ruckit

2:00p - 2:20p: Concrete Telematics Data from the Drum with COMMANDassurance

3:30p - 4:00p: The CONNEX Approach: Your Journey to Automating & Digitizing Your Operations & Supply Chain



Wednesday | Jan 19th

10:00a - 10:20a: Fleet Delivery Cycle Monitoring, Engine Data Analysis & Alerts

11:00a - 11:20a: CONNEX eTicketing & Insights

12:00p - 12:20p: Concrete Telematics Data from the Drum with COMMANDassurance

1:00p - 1:20p: Automating Management of Your Inbound Materials with CONNEX

2:00p - 2:20p: eTicketing Compliance for DOT Work

3:00p - 3:20p: CONNEX Dispatch



Thursday | Jan 20th

10:00a - 10:20a: CONNEX Dispatch

11:00a - 11:20a: Take Charge of Your Inbound Trucking with Ruckit

12:00p - 12:20p: Concrete Telematics Data from the Drum with COMMANDassurance

1:00p - 1:20p: Fleet Delivery Cycle Monitoring, Engine Data Analysis & Alerts

2:00p - 2:20p: Automating Management of Your Inbound Materials with CONNEX

Register now to capture a front row theatre seat.

Expo hours are:

Tuesday - Thursday, January 18-20

9:30a - 5:00p

Sign up to be kept up to date on Command Alkon’s special show activities and promotions. To learn more about 2022 World of Concrete, visit the website.

ABOUT COMMAND ALKON

Command Alkon offers technologies that automate and streamline all aspects of the heavy building materials supply chain for materials suppliers, haulers, and buyers. A comprehensive suite of industry-specific solutions combined with employees invested in the success of heavy materials operations and construction projects differentiates Command Alkon as an industry leader and go-to partner. CONNEX, a supply chain platform built for the industry, enables business partners to digitize and integrate workflows for materials and trucking management and capture powerful insights that drive performance. Command Alkon is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama and has offices in locations around the globe. For more information, visit www.commandalkon.com.

