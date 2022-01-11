Companies In The Regenerative Medicine For Cartilage Market Increase R&D On Gene Therapy Technique As Per The Business Research Company's Regenerative Medicine For Cartilage Global Market Report 2022

LONDON, Jan. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to The Business Research Company’s research report on the regenerative medicine for cartilage market, gene therapies are most promising technique to effectively treat and regenerate the damaged cartilage in case of bone and joint injuries and severe bone deformities. Gene therapy is defined as the treatment and management of disease by the introduction of foreign genes or sequences of encoded proteins into different type of cells by using gene transfer technique. Many manufacturers constantly evaluate the feasibility and safety of this technique in clinical trials.

For instance, in 2017, Kolon TissueGene, Inc received marketing authorization for its gene therapy product Invossa (TissueGene-C) a cell mediated gene therapy that contains non-transduced human chondrocytes (hChonJ) and transduced (hChonJb#7) human allogeneic chondrocytes. The hChonJb#7 cells were transduced with TGF-β1 gene by using retroviral vector and irradiated with gamma-ray, in South Korea, based on Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical studies treating patients with moderate knee OA. In 2020, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) allowed the continuation of the Phase 3 clinical trial of Invossa, gene therapy for osteoarthritis, in the US.



The global regenerative medicine for cartilage market reached a value of nearly $4.83 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.10%. Regenerative medicine for cartilage market growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact. The market is expected to reach $6.56 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 7.94%.

The global regenerative medicine for cartilage market is fragmented, with a few large players constituting significant market share. The top ten competitors in the market made up to 24.69% of the total market in 2020. The market consolidation can be attributed to the high barriers to entry in terms of high costs associated with the production of regenerative medicine for cartilage. Major players in the regenerative medicine for cartilage market are B. Braun Melsungen AG, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc., Vericel Corporation, Stryker Corporation, Smith & Nephew plc, Arthrex Inc., CONMED Corporation, Collagen Solutions PLC, BioTissue Technologies, CellGenix, Osiris Therapeutics Inc., and DePuy Synthes.

TBRC’s regenerative medicine for cartilage market analysis report segments the market by treatment modality into cell-based, and non-cell-based; by treatment type into palliative, intrinsic repair stimulus, and others; by site into knee cartilage repair, ribs, and others; by application into hyaline cartilage repair and regeneration, elastic cartilage repair and regeneration, and fibrous cartilage repair and regeneration; by end use into ambulatory surgical centers, hospitals & clinics, and others.

Pharmaceutical companies and federal governments are increasingly working together in partnerships and collaborations to provide funding and implement incentive programs for the research and development (R&D) of regenerative medicine for cartilage. These partnerships provide financial and technical assistance across different clinical development phases to pharmaceutical companies. As per the regenerative medicine for cartilage market trends, in 2021, Government of Canada along with various provincial government have announced multiple investment initiative to setup flexible biomanufacturing capacity and new biotech innovation hubs.

As per TBRC’s regenerative medicine for cartilage market research, North America was the largest region in the regenerative medicine for cartilage market, accounting for 52.4% of the total in 2021. It was followed by the Western Europe, Asia Pacific and then the other regions. Going forward, the fastest-growing regions in the regenerative medicine for cartilage market will be Middle East and Africa where growth will be at CAGRs of 31.9% and 30.7% respectively during 2021-2026. These will be followed by Eastern Europe and Asia Pacific.

The report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

