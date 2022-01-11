ABOG Appoints New Board Officers, Division Chair, and Members of Subspecialty Divisions

Dallas, TX, Jan. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Three new Board Officers, one new subspecialty Division Chair, and five new Division Members for The American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology (ABOG) were recently appointed and will begin their terms on July 1, 2022. The REI Chair serves as an ex-officio subspecialty representative on the Board of Directors. The positions are as follows:  

 

New Board Officers

President

George A. Macones, MD, MSCE 
Professor 
Chair 
Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology 
University of Texas at Austin 

Treasurer

Ronald D. Alvarez, MD, MBA 
Professor 
Chair 
Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology 
Vanderbilt University School of Medicine 

Vice President

Wanda K. Nicholson, MD, MPH, MBA 
Professor 
Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology 
University of North Carolina - Chapel Hill 

Immediate Past President

Andrew J Satin, MD 
Professor 
Chair 
Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology 
Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine 

 

New Board of Directors Member and Chair of Subspecialty Divisions

Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility
 
Emily S. Jungheim, MD 
Professor 
Chief, Division of Reproductive Endocrinology, and Infertility 
Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology 
Feinberg School of Medicine, Northwestern University 

 
 

New Members of Subspecialty Divisions

Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility

LaTasha B. Craig, MD 
Professor 
Section Chief, Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility 
Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology 
University of Oklahoma College of Medicine 

Erica E. Marsh, MD, MSCI   
Professor 
Division Chief, Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility 
Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology 
University of Michigan Medical School 

 

Division of Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery

Gary Sutkin, MD 
Professor 
Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology 
University of Missouri-Kansas City 

 

Division of Gynecologic Oncology

Wendy R. Brewster, MD, PhD 
Professor 
Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology 
University of North Carolina – Chapel Hill 

 

Complex Family Planning

Biftu Mengesha, MD, MAS 
Assistant Professor 
Obstetrics, Gynecology and Reproductive Sciences 
University of California, San Francisco 

 

 
About ABOG  


The American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology (ABOG) is an independent, non-profit organization that certifies obstetricians and gynecologists in the United States. Founded in 1927, ABOG is one of 24 specialty Boards recognized by the American Board of Medical Specialties. Based in Dallas, ABOG serves candidates and diplomates in the United States and Canada in the specialty of obstetrics and gynecology, plus several subspecialties, including Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility; Maternal-Fetal Medicine; Gynecologic Oncology; Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery; and Complex Family Planning.  

