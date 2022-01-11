SMCP - General Meeting of Shareholders of SMCP of January 14, 2022 - Rejection of the third-party opposition from European TopSoho S.à r.l.

English French

Press release - Paris, January 11th, 2022

General Meeting of Shareholders of SMCP of January 14, 2022

Rejection of the third-party opposition from European TopSoho S.à r.l.

The Commercial Court of Paris, ruling in summary proceedings, has rejected the third-party opposition filed by European TopSoho S.à r.l. against SMCP and GLAS, seeking in particular the revocation of the order issued on November 30, 2021 by the Commercial Court of Paris.

The Ordinary General Meeting of SMCP shareholders will be held on Friday, January 14 at 2 p.m. at 2 rue de Marengo, 75001 Paris, as initially convened.

ABOUT SMCP

SMCP is a global leader in the accessible luxury market with four unique Parisian brands: Sandro, Maje, Claudie Pierlot and Fursac. Present in 43 countries, the Group comprises a network of over 1,600 stores globally and a strong digital presence in all its key markets. Evelyne Chetrite and Judith Milgrom founded Sandro and Maje in Paris, in 1984 and 1998 respectively, and continue to provide creative direction for the brands. Claudie Pierlot and Fursac were respectively acquired by SMCP in 2009 and 2019. SMCP is listed on the Euronext Paris regulated market (compartment A, ISIN Code FR0013214145, ticker: SMCP).

