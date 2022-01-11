Health Gorilla Joins Civitas Networks for Health

Palo Alto, California, Jan. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Health Gorilla today announces it has joined Civitas Networks for Health, the largest national network of its kind. Civitas includes member organizations using health information exchange, health data, and multi-stakeholder cross-sector approaches to improve health.

Health Gorilla has built one of the most comprehensive Health Information Networks in the United States and Latin America and enables the entire healthcare ecosystem to share health data seamlessly. They support a diverse set of use cases, including telehealth, remote patient monitoring, and care coordination, by supplying physicians with aggregated clinical data for each of their patients.

"We're thrilled to be joining the Civitas network of industry leaders. It's been our mission since 2014 to unite the disparate clinical data across our country, and we believe that our membership with Civitas is a great step forward for the entire healthcare ecosystem," said Steve Yaskin, Co-founder and CEO of Health Gorilla.

"Civitas Networks for Health is excited to have Health Gorilla join our national network," said Lisa Bari, Interim CEO of Civitas. "We are raising the voices of local health collaboratives and those providing critical services to support health transformation. From the secure exchange of life-saving data to the accountability of multi-stakeholder initiatives, our member organizations have built the most trusted, connected, and innovative programs to serve their communities. Health Gorilla is a proven leader in 21st Century Cures Act implementation and plans to apply to be one of the first designated QHINs under TEFCA. Their knowledge and leadership in the space will be extremely valuable to our network as the new regulations are implemented. Civitas looks forward to working with Health Gorilla."

About Health Gorilla

Founded in 2014, Health Gorilla is a National Health Information Network that enables the entire health care ecosystem – patients, payers, providers, digital health solutions, and labs – to seamlessly share health data and aggregate each patient's entire clinical history in one place. With enterprise-grade clinical data APIs, HIPAA-compliant user authentication, and an unparalleled master patient index, the Health Gorilla network makes it easy for providers to pull their patient's information from any clinical records system while ensuring adherence to the 21st Century Cures Act and to the Trusted Exchange Framework and Common Agreement (TEFCA) standards. For more information, visit healthgorilla.com or follow us on Twitter @HealthGorilla.

About Civitas Networks for Health

Civitas Networks for Health is a national collaborative comprised of member organizations working to use health information exchange, health data, and multi-stakeholder, cross-sector approaches to improve health. Collectively Civitas represents more than 95% of the United States. Civitas educates, promotes, and influences both the private sector and policy makers on matters of interoperability, quality, coordination, health equity and cost-effectiveness of healthcare. The network supports local health innovators by amplifying their voices at the national level and increasing the exchange of valuable resources, tools, and ideas. For more information, visit civitasforhealth.org or follow us on Twitter @civitas4health.