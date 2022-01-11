Spectra Logic Named a Finalist in 2021-22 Cloud Awards

BOULDER, Colorado, Jan. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spectra Logic, a global leader in data management and data storage solutions, today announced that Spectra’s Vail solution, a distributed multi-cloud data management software, has been recognized as a finalist in the international cloud computing awards program, The Cloud Awards, for Best Cloud Migration Solution. Spectra’s Vail® is a pivotal addition to Spectra’s new data storage and management ecosystem and provides universal access and placement of data across multi-site and multi-cloud storage, enabling seamless hybrid and multi-cloud workflows.

“We are honored that Spectra’s new Vail software has been named a finalist in the Best Cloud Migration Solution category of the long-standing Cloud Computing Awards Program,” said Betsy Doughty, Spectra vice president of corporate marketing. “We believe that Vail delivers the best combination of flexibility, agility and cost savings for customers wanting to manage data across both cloud and on-premises storage.”

Speaking on the finalist award win, James Williams, head of operations for the Cloud Awards, said, “Spectra Logic is a clear example of an organization using innovative technologies to achieve excellence – and, most importantly, provide value to its clients. After a decade of identifying and celebrating leading figures in the cloud sector, The Cloud Awards team is still unearthing new and remarkable uses of cloud technology.”

Now in its tenth year, The Cloud Awards seeks to identify, promote, and celebrate innovation in cloud computing. Hundreds of organizations were nominated for the Cloud Awards, with entries coming from across the globe, including the Americas, Australia, Europe and the Middle East. Final winners will be announced on Tuesday, February 8, 2022.

Spectra Vail Distributed Multi-Cloud Data Management Software

Vail centralizes data management across on-premises and multi-cloud architectures, enabling dynamic on-demand data access, placement and storage with a single global namespace. With its easy-to-use interface, Vail delivers effortless policy-based data orchestration that presents all data stored anywhere as a single pool of storage, streamlining workflows and reducing overall costs for organizations that want to leverage the power of the cloud without the hefty egress fees. With Vail, it does not matter where data is created or stored, whether in a public cloud, on-premises, a hybrid set-up or multi-cloud, because all files appear in their native format and are readily accessible and securely protected.

About Spectra Logic

Spectra Logic develops a full range of Attack Hardened™ data management and data storage solutions for a multi-cloud world. Dedicated solely to data storage innovation for more than 40 years, Spectra Logic helps organizations modernize their IT infrastructures and protect and preserve their data with a broad portfolio of solutions that enable them to manage, migrate, store and preserve business data long-term, along with features to make them ransomware resilient, whether on-premises, in a single cloud, across multiple clouds, or in all locations at once. To learn more, visit www.spectralogic.com.

