Situation of the liquidity contract as of 31 december 2021









Paris, 11 January 2022













HALF YEARLY SITUATION OF THE LIQUIDITY CONTRACT





In connection with the liquidity contract signed between Hermès International and Exane BNP PARIBAS, outstanding means as of the trading date of December 31st, 2021, amounted to:





. 0 share Hermès International

. 18,999,432 €









During the 2nd half of the year, total trades were:





. Buy : 3,255 shares, (172 transactions) 3,866,873 €

. Sell : 3,751 shares, (260 transactions) 4,640,095 €











As of the previous half yearly situation (as of June 30, 2021), outstanding means on the liquidity

account amounted to:





. 496 shares Hermès International

. 18,278,671 €











During the first half of the year, total trades were:





. Buy : 8,999 shares, (414 transactions) 9,505,168 €

. Sell : 13,318 shares, (744 transactions) 13,815,810 €









As of July 1, 2021, first time application of the AMF 2021-01 decision dated June 22, 2021,

the outstanding means on the liquidity account amounted to:





. 496 shares Hermès International

. 18,278,671€









As of December 31, 2018, first time application of the AMF 2018-1 decision dated July 2, 2018, the outstanding means on the liquidity account amounted to:





. 9,166 shares Hermès International