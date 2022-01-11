Situation of the liquidity contract as of 31 december 2021

|
Paris, 11 January 2022
| HALF YEARLY SITUATION OF THE LIQUIDITY CONTRACT
| In connection with the liquidity contract signed between Hermès International and Exane BNP PARIBAS, outstanding means as of the trading date of December 31st, 2021, amounted to:
|. 0 share Hermès International
| . 18,999,432 €
| During the 2nd half of the year, total trades were:
|. Buy : 3,255 shares, (172 transactions) 3,866,873 €
| . Sell : 3,751 shares, (260 transactions) 4,640,095 €
| As of the previous half yearly situation (as of June 30, 2021), outstanding means on the liquidity
account amounted to:
|. 496 shares Hermès International
| . 18,278,671 €
| During the first half of the year, total trades were:
|. Buy : 8,999 shares, (414 transactions) 9,505,168 €
| . Sell : 13,318 shares, (744 transactions) 13,815,810 €
| As of July 1, 2021, first time application of the AMF 2021-01 decision dated June 22, 2021,
the outstanding means on the liquidity account amounted to:
|. 496 shares Hermès International
| . 18,278,671€
| As of December 31, 2018, first time application of the AMF 2018-1 decision dated July 2, 2018, the outstanding means on the liquidity account amounted to:
|. 9,166 shares Hermès International
|. 10,762,172 €
