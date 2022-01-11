Eilers & Krejcik Gaming Acquires Fantini Research

Irvine, CA, Jan. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eilers & Krejcik Gaming is pleased to announce it has acquired assets of Fantini Research including all of its existing gaming related news publications and its virtual trade show business. Fantini Research was founded in 2000 by Frank Fantini and has grown into the leading source of business and investing news for the gaming industry. Fantini Research publications include the daily Fantini’s Gaming Report, weekly Public Policy Review, and monthly National Revenue Report and monthly National Sports Betting & iCasino Revenue Report.

“We are very excited about the opportunity to add Fantini Research publications as well as the company’s virtual trade show to the list of services we can provide to our customers,” said Todd Eilers, Principal of Eilers & Krejcik Gaming. “We have been partnered with Fantini for over 10 years and we have been a consumer of their reports for over 20 years. Frank Fantini has assembled an outstanding team that is truly dedicated to covering the gaming industry better than any other news outlet,” said Eilers.

“We are equally excited to have achieved this transaction with Eilers & Krejcik Gaming. Todd has proven to be an excellent businessman as well as an analyst and consultant. This sale is both a great opportunity for our team members and assures the continuation of the outstanding services that Fantini Research has provided to its target market of investors and C-suite executives,” Frank Fantini said.

Fantini Research will continue to operate under the Fantini Research brand and will be a separate division of Eilers & Krejcik Gaming. Ashley Diem will assume the role of Executive Editor and Publisher of Fantini Research and will manage the day-to-day operations. Frank Fantini will remain in a consulting capacity and will assist in the integration of Fantini Research. Fantini and Eilers will continue to co-publish the EILERS-FANITNI Slot Survey and EILERS-FANTINI Game Performance reports.

About Eilers & Krejcik Gaming:

Eilers & Krejcik Gaming, LLC is a boutique market research and consulting firm focused on servicing the gaming equipment, interactive gaming, and sports betting sectors within the global gaming industry. The firm’s products and services include market research, company research, and consulting and advisory services designed specifically for land based & online casino operators, equipment & technology suppliers, social gaming companies, real-money online game companies, and institutional investors. Additional information regarding the firm’s research products and consulting & advisory services can be obtained by visiting www.ekgamingllc.com .

About Fantini Research

Fantini Research publishes newsletters and provides research services for C-level executives, institutional investors and legal and regulatory professionals in the global gaming industry. The flagship product is the daily Fantini’s Gaming Report, the industry’s standard source of comprehensive and timely news and analysis. Fantini’s Public Policy Review is the legal journal of the gaming industry providing news and analysis of legislative, legal and regulatory developments. It is published every Monday and with real-time bulletins as events happen. Other publications include the monthly Fantini’s National Revenue Report and monthly Fantini’s National Sports Betting and iCasino Revenue Report. In partnership with Eilers & Krejcik Gaming, Fantini Research co-publishes the EILERS-FANTINI Quarterly Slot Survey, and the EILERS-FANTINI Game Performance Report, which is a monthly report on slot performance. In partnership with Fifth Third Bank, Fantini Research also publishes the Fifth Third-Fantini Distributed Gaming Report. Fantini Research also performs research services for gaming companies and investors. Visit the website at www.FantiniResearch.com.

