RJD Green Announces Financial Results for the Three Months, Quarter 1 Ended November 30, 2021

Tulsa, OK, Jan. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- RJD Green, Inc. (RJDG):



RJD Updates Q1 results and Q2 Forecast.

Financial Results for the Three Months Ended November 30, 2021, Q1.

§ The Company had three months revenue of $1,242,570 and Net Operating Profit of $175,818 (14.1%) with cash of $336,745 held in a bank and cash equivalents of $54,687 as of November 30, 2021.

The Company has monthly recurring revenues of $414,190 with $4,317,651 in assets and shareholder equity of $2,733,131 as of November 30, 2021.

Forecast for the Three Months Ending February 28, 2022, Q2.

· Revenues are forecast at $1,125,000 with Net of Profit of $157,500.

· Cash and cash equivalents are forecast at $352,288.

RJD Green CEO Ron Brewer stated, “The revenues have remained strong and growing, and we expect our profit margins in Silex to return in 2022 as construction costs return to a more normal level than we experienced in 2021.

“We expect to exceed 2021 in revenue in Silex Holdings and IOSoft Inc. before achieving organic growth from additional products and services in both divisions.”

Mr. Brewer further stated, “We will continue to update our shareholders when pertinent events occur.”

About RJD Green, Inc.

The Company operates as a holding company with a focus of acquiring and managing assets and companies. RJD Green operates in three divisions: RJD Green Healthcare Services Division, which holds interest in IoSoft Inc, a company that provides discrete payment technologies, services and software that can be integrated into targeted offerings for healthcare provider networks, hospitals, healthcare environmental services and technologies; Earthlinc Environmental Services Division, develops green technologies and services for commercial and industrial sectors; Silex Holdings Division, which is engaged in specialty construction and industrial manufacturing and fills a market niche between the Home Depots and local contractors. Silex offers installed granite/other counter tops, cabinets and related products to the residential builder, commercial contractor, remodel contractor and retail customer.

Visit http://www.rjdgreen.com

Forward-looking Statement:

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluation such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set in the company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

Company Contact:

RJD Green, Inc.

Ron Brewer, CEO

(918) 551-7883 / ronb@rjdgreen.com

Investor Relations

Douglass Baker, OTC PR Group at corp@otcprgroup.com or at (561) 807-6350