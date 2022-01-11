Noise Monitoring System Market to Garner USD 986.50 Million by 2026 at 4.32% CAGR - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, USA, Jan. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market Overview:

According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “Noise Monitoring System Market information by Monitoring System, by Monitoring Method, by Application and Region – forecast to 2027” market size to reach USD 986.50 million, growing at a compound annual growth rate of 4.32% by 2027.

Market Scope:

The noise monitoring system market is strongly motivated by occupational hearing impairment that is mostly found in professions like those related to manufacturing and aviation sector. Government regulations regarding noise levels in such industries have boosted the need for such systems. To control the noise pollution levels with regular monitoring has turned into the cornerstone to ensure employee satisfaction and employee safety thus adding positive opportunities for the market in the forecast period.

Dominant Key Players on Noise Monitoring System Market Covered are:

Pulsar Instruments (U.K)

RION Co. Ltd. (Japan)

Bruel & Kjaer (Denmark)

3M Company (U.S.)

Cirrus Research Plc (U.K)

SKF Group (Sweden)

Extech Instruments (U.S.)

Castle Group Ltd. (U.K)

Casella Inc. (US)

Kimo Instrument (Japan)

B&K Precision Corporation (U.S.)

Market USP Exclusively Encompassed:

Market Drivers

Burgeoning Demand at Airport to Boost Market Growth

The burgeoning need for noise monitoring systems at the transportation industry particularly in the airport will boost market growth. It is used at the airport for reducing the noise of flight operations in the surrounding community. These systems are used for evaluating noise abatement programs and for developing aircraft departure and arrival procedures that minimize the impact of aircraft noise based upon the time of the day, flight path, and altitude.

High Investment to act as Market Restraint

High investment needed for large number of implementations coupled with the lenient approach of the local authorities towards monitoring noise in developing countries may act as market restraints over the forecast period.

Concerns for Data Security to act as Market Challenge

Concerns for data security over cloud, distance of the noise monitoring device from the source, and costly implementation may act as market challenges over the forecast period.

Segmentation of Market Covered in the Research:

The global noise monitoring system market is segmented based on monitoring system, by monitoring method, component, and component.

By monitoring system, the global noise monitoring system market is segmented into portable noise monitoring system, semi-permanent noise monitoring system, and permanent noise monitoring system.

By monitoring method, the long-term monitoring segment will lead the market over the forecast period for the increasing adoption of noise monitoring in sectors like construction sites, hospital, railways, industrial, and road traffic.

By component, the global noise monitoring system market is segmented into software services, hardware services, and others.

By application, the industrial segment will dominate the market over the forecast period at a high CAGR. Rising adoption of noise controlling and monitoring policies by industries across the globe are adding to the growth of the segment.

Regional Analysis

Europe to Spearhead Noise Monitoring System Market

Europe will spearhead this market in the forecast period. The presence of major industry participants, stringent government rules regarding noise policies adherence, companies in the region needing little maintenance and monitoring of noise levels to avoid heavy penalties, governments in the region focusing on noise level generated by manufacturing plants and industries resulting for better monitoring devices, and businesses are constantly upgrading and monitoring their products and modeling it with advanced technology are adding to the global noise monitoring system market growth in the region.

North America to Have Notable Growth in Noise Monitoring Market

North America will have notable growth in the market over the forecast period. The government in the region strictly concentrating on the noise level that is generated by industries and manufacturing plants is adding to the global noise monitoring system market growth in the region.

COVID-19 Impact on the Global Noise Monitoring System Market

The COVID-19 pandemic possessed an adverse effect on the noise monitoring system market. The government imposed lockdown has restricted people to move out of their houses. This resulted in shutting down of shops, companies, and industries and the lowering of noise monitoring system market demand. At this time, only the essentials are preferred. Trading through different countries and imports and exports has been banned as well. All this had a direct impact on the market growth. Vaccination has begun and this is likely to normalize the situation. Besides, all these companies are offering an additional edge to the noise monitoring system market that offers an extra feature of industrial safety and hygiene equipment markets. Such steps are thought for the betterment of the noise monitoring system market growth.

Competitive Analysis

The global noise monitoring system market is fragmented and also competitive for the presence of different international & domestic key players. These players have incorporated innovative strategies to remain at the vanguard and also suffice the burgeoning demand of the customers including collaborations, contracts, partnerships, joint ventures, geographic expansions, & new product launches, and more.

