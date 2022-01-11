Access Vascular Inc. Named 2022 BIG Innovation Award Winner

BEDFORD, Mass., Jan. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Access Vascular, Inc. (AVI), a company addressing the most common and costly vascular access complications, today announced it has been named a winner in the 2022 BIG Innovation Awards presented by the Business Intelligence Group.



AVI’s groundbreaking new biomaterial-based cathethers were recognized for their ability to nearly eliminate the common and expensive complications that affect approximately 30% of all hospital patients with traditional polyurethane catheters inserted. This transformational technology has the potential to reshape the field of vascular access and value based care at large.

“This honor is a tremendous validation of the hard work and commitment of our entire team as well as the role biomaterials can play in medtech and medicine more broadly,” said James Biggins, CEO at Access Vascular, Inc. “It recognizes the critical role AVI is playing in improving the effectiveness of vascular access procedures on behalf of patients, clinicians and health systems worldwide, speeding time to treatment and eliminating the common complications that have caused unnecessary pain and expense for far too long.”

The majority of hospitalized patients receive a vascular access device, and more than 30% of those will experience some type of complication, including thrombus or infection. One of the root causes of this is the use of polyurethane material for traditional catheter design and production, which triggers the body’s defense mechanisms. AVI takes a fundamentally different approach, having developed a new biomaterial that does not trigger the defense mechanism cascade.

Transformational in design, AVI’s hydrophilic catheters mimic the body’s chemistry to evade its natural defenses and nearly eliminate the most common and costly complications for better medical and economic outcomes. Two recent studies on HydroPICC® and HydroMID® devices demonstrated a significant reduction in complications such as occlusions, replacements, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and phlebitis compared to traditional catheters with as much as 100% reduction for some of these complications.

The BIG Innovation Awards recognize organizations, products, and people that are bringing new ideas to life in innovative ways. Organizations from across the globe submitted their recent innovations for consideration in this annual business awards program. Nominations were then judged by a select group of business leaders and executives who volunteer their time and expertise to score submissions.

For more information about Access Vascular and its novel biomaterial-based catheters, please visit www.accessvascularinc.com.

About Access Vascular

Access Vascular was founded to address the most common and costly complications of intravenous therapy: infection, thrombosis, and phlebitis. Taking a foundationally different approach to thrombus reduction, the company manufactures intravenous catheters from a hydrophilic material which retains significant amounts of water. Engineered to mimic the body’s natural chemistry, Access Vascular catheters are designed to evade the foreign body response and complications that come with it. Our award-winning, FDA-cleared products are HydroPICC®and HydroMID®. For more information, please visit www.accessvascularinc.com.

About Business Intelligence Group

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs, these programs are judged by business executives having experience and knowledge. The organization’s proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.

