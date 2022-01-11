Noridian Healthcare Solutions Under New Leadership

FARGO, N.D., Jan. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Noridian Healthcare Solutions, LLC (Noridian), a leader in developing solutions for federal, state and commercial health care programs, is beginning 2022 with a new CEO.



Jon Bogenreif will take over as CEO after a year of working alongside previous CEO Paul Wilson, who retired at the end of last year.

“Helping people through health care is what drives me—it’s my ‘why,’ and every day at Noridian, we work to enable access and eliminate barriers to health care,” Bogenreif shares. “Noridian has set a bold growth strategy which will expand our footprint, allowing us to help even more people, locally and nationally. I am excited to work closely with the senior leadership team to carry out this strategic plan and make it a reality.”

Prior to joining Noridian, Bogenreif was a senior vice president at Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Dakota.

“Jon’s tremendous talent and background are what Noridian needs to stay focused and on course for long-term success,” shares retired CEO Paul Wilson. “Noridian’s foundation is solid, and the stage is set for expansion into additional markets that will benefit from the organization’s expertise.”

Moving forward, Bogenreif plans to continue the history of success developed during Wilson’s time at the organization and live out the company’s core values of constant innovation, service excellence, responsible stewardship, integrity and effective collaboration.

