CenExel Clinical Research Acquires Rocky Mountain Movement Disorders Center

Salt Lake City, Utah, Jan. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CenExel Clinical Research, Inc., (“CenExel”) announces the acquisition of Rocky Mountain Movement Disorders Center’s clinical research site operations. CenExel Rocky Mountain Clinical Research (“CenExel RMCR”) is a leading movement disorders-focused research facility in Denver, with experience spanning more than 100 clinical trial studies. The primary indications served by CenExel RMCR include Parkinson’s Disease, Huntington’s Disease, Essential Tremor, and other movement disorders.

This acquisition complements CenExel’s leading CNS trial capabilities and further extends CenExel’s reach into additional therapeutic indications within Neurology. CenExel RMCR is led by Dr. Rajeev Kumar, who has more than 20 years of CNS-focused clinical trial research and medical practice experience.

The CenExel Centers of Excellence network now comprises 13 of the most proficient clinical research sites in the country, with special emphases on Neurology, Pain, Psychiatry, Vaccines/Immunology, Dermatology, Ethnic-bridging, Sleep studies, and Clinical Pharmacology. Each of the CenExel research units has outstanding records of assisting pharmaceutical sponsors with protocol development, study design, and conducting Phase I-IV trials to develop new therapeutics for improved patient care.

CenExel RMCR will take advantage of the CenExel network’s fully integrated and collaborative processes, which include centralized budgeting, business development, contracting, SOPs, and quality management, among others.

“The CenExel RMCR team has consistently delivered exceptional clinical trial recruitment and data quality, while helping patients with serious neurological conditions achieve their life goals,” said Tom Wardle, CenExel CEO. “The partnership with Dr. Kumar and the entire CenExel RMCR team will further elevate the Neurology strength of the CenExel network.”

“CenExel RMCR will continue to be a leader in the movement disorders therapeutic area, providing solutions for families and their loved ones,” said Dr. Kumar, Founder and Principal Investigator at CenExel RMCR. “We’re excited to leverage CenExel’s site network infrastructure and best practices to expand CenExel RMCR’s capabilities and serve more patients impacted by such neurological conditions together.”

CenExel Clinical Research, Inc. was formed in 2018, and since its formation, CenExel has enthusiastically pursued both organic growth and acquisitions of state-of-the-art research centers around the U.S. The mission of CenExel is to work with trial Sponsors and Contract Research Organizations to reduce costs and development times for innovative therapies which may advance patient care.

Objective, Investment Banking & Valuation acted as exclusive sell-side financial advisor to CenExel RMCR in the transaction.

Media Contact: media@CenexelResearch.com

About CenExel Clinical Research

CenExel Clinical Research (www.CenExel.com) provides unparalleled medical and scientific support in the design and execution of clinical trials. Our therapeutic area focus and attention to detail assures quality, reliable results and has helped CenExel to consistently achieve and exceed patient recruitment goals. CenExel Centers of Excellence have conducted thousands of studies, the variety and complexity of which have resulted in a vast depth of experience and insight for the Principal Investigators and research staff in each facility. The CenExel Centers of Excellence deliver the engagement, expertise, and results to ensure that their clients achieve their clinical research goals.

About Objective, Investment Banking & Valuation

Objective, Investment Banking & Valuation is a leading investment banking and valuation firm offering M&A Advisory and Valuation Advisory Services for the lower middle market. Founded in 2006, Objective’s seasoned professionals have collectively executed over 500 M&A advisory engagements and 1,000’s of business valuations within its five practice groups: Business Services, Consumer, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Manufacturing & Distribution, and Technology. Objective is tenaciously invested in providing world-class, sector-focused advisory services aligned with its clients’ objectives. For more information, please visit (www.objectivecp.com).

Attachment