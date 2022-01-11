New Men’s Waterproof Parka Jacket Canada - Best Sustainable Winter Coat With Hood

Montreal, Jan. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Frank And Oak’s new Plateau parka adds to the retailer’s extensive collection of men’s outerwear, which includes overshirts, puffers, wool coats, and more. All of the company’s apparel is produced and packaged using environmentally-conscious practices.

The Plateau winter jacket is available in three natural shades: Atlantic green, walnut, and true black. Customers can enjoy the item’s minimalistic design features, which include branded zipper pullers and a hidden flag label on the wearer’s side.

The coat’s contrast-colour lining, laminated shell, and main label are produced from 100% recycled semi-dull polyester fabric. Additionally, its interior includes Primaloft™ Silver Insulation and PowerPlume®️ filling, both of which are made to mimic the plush feel of authentic down feathers without the use of any animal-derived materials.

The jacket’s functional design features two side-entry hand pockets, two top-entry pockets with snaps, and three hidden inside pockets, making it suitable for storing smartphones, gloves, hand-warmers, and other cold-weather essentials.

Frank And Oak's range of waterproof parka's for men now includes the Plateau parka, designed to provide enduring warmth in temperatures as low as -25°C. The item also possesses a water resistance rating of 20K/20K—meaning it can withstand up to 20,000 millimeters of water for every square inch and release 20,000 grams of water vapour for every square meter.

Shoppers can purchase the jacket online or at one of Frank And Oak's retail locations in Quebec, Ontario, British Columbia, New York City, and Chicago.

About The Brand

In the winter of 2012, Ethan Song and Hicham Ratnani established Frank And Oak in an effort to create practical, sustainable fashion inspired by an active Canadian lifestyle.

Today, the company continues to produce high-quality apparel using the latest design technology and ethical production processes. All of the brand’s clothing is made from mindfully-sourced materials such as hemp, recycled cotton, seawool, and sugarcane paper.

A spokesperson for the company said: “Each step towards sustainability is an opportunity to better ourselves. We believe that when we all act on our promises, we can live in a cleaner, healthier, and more mindful world where human progress is in harmony with the planet.”

