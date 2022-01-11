NHL Rookie Launches Foundation to Empower the Next Generation of Athletes

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fox Ellis Sports, marketing agency, today announced that Ben Jones of the Las Vegas Golden Knights Organization has launched the Ben Jones Foundation to benefit youth athletes and his mission to provide grants to help cover the financial cost of sports for children of all ages.

"As a professional athlete, hockey has always been a huge part of my life, and I'm very aware of the time and financial commitment required to pursue sports at any level. My foundation aims to assist with overcoming some of those challenges," said Ben Jones when asked why he started the foundation. Jones partnered with Fox Ellis Sports to build an e-commerce platform (www.benjonesfoundation.com) that will directly benefit children from all backgrounds and allow them to further connect with the sports they love while helping their families avoid some of the financial burdens associated with participating.

As Jones works with local charitable organizations, he's equally committed to working with partners, such as Fox Ellis (www.foxellis.com) to grow the game. "It's always a pleasure working with athletes like Ben who are committed to finding unique ways to leverage his professional platform while helping others embrace the idea that major league athletes should take an active role in helping the next generation," said Michael Browning, Managing Director at Fox Ellis Sports.

Media Contact:

Rob Curran

Fox Ellis Sports

O 603-225-9900

C 609-752-4320

rcurran@foxellis.com

About Fox Ellis

Fox Ellis empowers athletes, artists, content creators, and more to control their self-sovereign identity, protect themselves during and after their professional careers, and connect with a new global audience of Gen Z fans. With a unique combination of traditional branding, digital data monetization, and digital authentication, Fox Ellis helps leverage personal identity while building on the security of blockchain technology to protect brand value, monetize your personal data, and provide incremental revenue streams across all aspects of a creator's activities.

Related Images











Image 1: Ben Jones Foundation





Contributor: Fox Ellis Agency









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment