(OSH) DEADLINE: Did You Suffer a Substantial Loss? Contact Johnson Fistel About Leading Oak Street Health Class Action Lawsuit

Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of investors of Oak Street Health, Inc. (“Oak Street” or the “Company”) (NYSE: OSH) who purchased securities during the period between August 6, 2020 and November 8, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”). To serve as lead plaintiff in this class action, you must move the Court no later than March 11, 2022.



The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that Oak Street maintained relationships with third-party marketing agents likely to provoke law enforcement scrutiny; (2) that Oak Street was providing free transportation to federal health care beneficiaries in a manner that would provoke law enforcement scrutiny; (3) that these activities may be violations of the False Claims Act; (4) that, as such, Oak Street was at heightened risk of investigation by the DOJ and other federal law enforcement agencies; (5) that, as a result, Oak Street was subject to adverse impacts related to defense and settlement costs and diversion of management resources; and (6) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and lacked a reasonable basis.

A lead plaintiff will act on behalf of all other class members in directing the Oak Street class-action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate the class-action lawsuit. An investor's ability to share any potential future recovery of the Oak Street class action lawsuit is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

