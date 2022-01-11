Joseph James Partners Thanks Community for Tremendous Support and Submits State Grant Application for Historic Times Theater Renovation

Rockford, Illinois, Jan. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After announcing last month its plan to apply for state funding to restore the Times Theater in west-downtown Rockford, Joseph James Partners (JJP) is thanking the community for its response and support. Following a news conference on December 20, JJP launched a change.org petition in support of “Bringing Back the Good Times” at the Times Theater. This petition, linked at www.restorethetimes.com, details JJP’s plan to redevelop the theater into a multi-use facility and entertainment venue, featuring 650-900 seating and standing capacity as well as additional, flexible space. To date, more than 1,230 people have signed the petition, many have offered supportive comments to the idea of restoring the historic theater, and numerous local leaders have written letters of support for the grant application.

“On behalf of our team at JJP and local leaders who have offered their support, we are grateful to everyone who signed our petition and for all the positive comments we’ve received about this important community redevelopment project,” said Peter Provenzano, President & CEO of Joseph James Partners. “We also thank the many local leaders for their letters of support and commitments. The tremendous outpouring of support from citizens and leadership clearly demonstrates the passion and support our community has for this project.”

On Monday, GT Partners, a JJP subsidiary, submitted its proposal for $3 million to the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity under the Rebuild Downtowns & Main Streets program (RDMS). RDMS provides capital grants to support economic recovery in commercial corridors and downtowns that have experienced disinvestment, particularly in communities hardest hit by COVID-19.

The Times Theater was built in 1938 and has been vacant for the past 20 years. The total estimated cost of the redevelopment project is $15 million, and the project will create vibrancy and drive economic impact for the downtown near west-side area of Rockford by capturing a mid-market entertainment audience that the Rockford area is currently missing.

People are invited to continue to sign the change.org petition, “Bringing Back the Good Times – Times Theater Restoration,” linked at www.restorethetimes.com and share their memories and support for the Times Theater renovation as well as why it is important for the community. In addition, people can also stay current with news and updates about the theater and its renovation by signing up to receive the Bringing Back the Good Times Newsletter; the e-newsletter sign-up can also be found at www.restorethetimes.com.

