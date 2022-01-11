Proactive news headlines including Tesla, Talon Metals, Great Atlantic Resources, Trees Corporation and SPYR Technologies

New York , Jan. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in the US and Canada, has covered the following companies:
- Tesla is so far ahead of EV competition says Morgan Stanley click here
- Talon Metals shares fly after landmark agreement with Tesla to supply nickel concentrate from its flagship Tamarack project in Minnesota click here
- Trillion Energy International says ‘trifecta of circumstances’ driving natural prices sharply higher click here
- ElectraMeccanica Vehicles boss eyeing ramp-up of production and sales this year as he highlights 'transformational' 2021 click here
- Great Atlantic Resources shares exploration progress at its flagship Golden Promise property in Newfoundland gold belt click here
- Newrange Gold discovers high-grade gold samples at its Pamlico project in Nevada click here
- Nextleaf says Glacial Gold CBD and THC products now available nationally in Canada through its medical cannabis distribution partner Mendo click here
- TMX Group announces its financing activity on Toronto Stock Exchange and TSX Venture Exchange for December 2021 click here
- SPYR Technologies announces expansion of marketing campaign for its Applied Magix's MagixDrive click here
- Canada Silver Cobalt Works announces positive leach test results achieving 99% extraction of rubidium using Re-2Ox process click here
- ESE Entertainment says production company Frenzy will produce international League of Legends esports competition Ultraliga click here
- Trees Corporation says its common shares start trading on the Neo Exchange under the symbol "TREE" click here
- Cloud DX wins three new contracts with US primary care clinics in Illinois click here
- TMX Group announces its financing activity on Toronto Stock Exchange and TSX Venture Exchange for December 2021 click here
- Burcon announces CEO transition after reaching production milestone click here
- First Mining Gold outlines key developments aims at Springpole this year as it bids to reduce project's costs and improve green credentials click here
- Plurilock says Aurora Systems receives US$308,000 purchase order from US Department of Defense click here
- Safe-T Group sees momentum in Asia-Pacific with 75-plus new clients including ecommerce and NFT organizations click here
- Neo Lithium says environmental impact assessment for its 3Q project in Argentina receives approval click here
- American Resources says its Rare Earth division wins investment and strikes strategic partnership with Heritage Group click here
- Marble Financial says Marble Connect API goes live with Nuborrow click here
- Healixa appoints accomplished independent director to bolster the company’s corporate governance mandate click here
- Gratomic prepares for final commissioning stage at its Aukam Graphite processing plant in Namibia click here
About Proactive
- Proactive is a unique tech-enabled platform providing companies globally with a comprehensive investor engagement solution across their business lifecycle.
- With six offices on three continents, Proactive works with innovative growth companies quoted on the world’s major stock exchanges, helping executives to engage intelligently with investors.
- In 2020, Proactive featured in 809 million search results, our content was viewed over 165 million times and our readers spent over 10 million hours on our websites. Proactive has produced over 300,000 articles and 20,000 executive interviews since it was established in 2006.
For more information on how Proactive can help you make a difference, email us at action@proactiveinvestors.com