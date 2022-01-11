Merritt Properties Completes First Building at Merritt Business Park in Quantico, Virginia

QUANTICO, VA, Jan. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Merritt Properties announced today that the company has completed the first of two Class A light industrial buildings at Merritt Business Park at Quantico Corporate Center, with 46,995 square feet pre-leased to local tech company Hayats Pro and government contractor UVision USA Corporation. The park is the commercial developer’s first project in Stafford County. Once fully developed, the park will include two buildings totaling 171,000 square feet of single-story, 18-foot clear space.

With an extensive fiber-optic network, HUBZone designation and adjacency to the Marine Corps Base Quantico, Merritt Business Park is expected to cater to a diverse industry base, including government contractors, distribution centers, manufacturing and service providers. The park also offers I-95 visibility at exit 148, with easy access to the interstate and Jefferson Davis Highway.

According to Merritt’s Scott Longendyke, who is spearheading the leasing efforts, “When designing these buildings, Merritt was committed to creating high-quality, flexible spaces that would meet the needs of smaller single-bay users, as well as larger warehouse and distribution requirements. We’re thrilled to be able to support the growth of the local business community.”

Hayats Pro signed on as the project’s first tenant, relocating the company’s headquarters from Stafford to 21,690 square feet at Merritt Business Park. The company is a leading multi-brand technology solutions provider to business, government, education and healthcare organizations. With plans to expand product offerings and grow their employee base, Hayat’s new headquarters will include the company’s corporate offices as well as their distribution warehouse. The company intends to add tech, warehouse and distribution positions as part of its move to the new facility.

“Hayats Pro is excited to announce our transition to a new office and warehouse space built by Merritt,” stated Co-Founder Rolly Hayat. “As we continue to grow, this facility will allow us to scale our business to better serve both our clients and rapidly growing team.”

Defense contractor UVision USA Corporation will occupy an additional 25,305 square feet of the building. The Israel-based company designs and manufactures smart defense equipment systems that use the integration of advanced airborne guidance and sophisticated navigation algorithms. The Quantico location will house the company’s production facility for drones and the HERO series of systems for the U.S. government.

“We reviewed numerous facilities and locations around the Commonwealth and found this Merritt property completely meets our expectations regarding the size, growth potential, and location. We are happy to be part of the Merritt family,” says Jim Truxel CEO of UVision USA.

Merritt Business Park is located within Quantico Corporate Center (QCC), the region’s premier Class A business park. The campus is home to leading defense and technology companies, the US government and top academic programs offering both undergraduate and graduate-level degrees.

Merritt’s second project in Stafford County, Merritt at Austin Ridge, is currently in development and will offer five light industrial buildings totaling 393,075.

“With our second building just weeks from completion and Merritt at Austin Ridge on the horizon, we are looking forward to continuing to develop in Stafford County,” said Longendyke. “The area has so much to offer in terms of access, infrastructure, workforce development and a business-friendly climate. It’s a strong foundation on which to build successful companies.”

Merritt Construction Services, the construction division of Merritt Companies, is managing the site development, shell construction and interior buildouts.

About Merritt Properties

Established in 1967, Merritt Properties owns the largest privately held commercial real estate portfolio in the region, with over 19 million square feet of Class A office, flex, warehouse, industrial, retail and build-to-suit throughout Maryland, North Carolina, Florida and Virginia. Capabilities include leasing, property development and management, and financing. Merritt Properties is committed to “Creating Homes for Businesses” and providing the highest quality service to its customers. For more information, visit www.merrittproperties.com .

About Merritt Construction Services

Merritt has been providing site development, general construction, redevelopment and interior build-outs for over 50 years. Whether serving as a general contractor, construction manager or design-builder, Merritt Construction Services offers full-service construction capabilities through all phases of development, from feasibility to commissioning. Merritt’s highly skilled construction team has completed a comprehensive roster of customized projects, including corporate campuses, food processing facilities, LEED-certified green buildings, schools, manufacturing facilities and retail centers. For more information, visit www.merrittconstruction.com .

