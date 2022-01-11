The American Association of Medical Assistants Launches New and Affordable Continuing Education Opportunity

CHICAGO, Jan. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American Association of Medical Assistants® (AAMA), the only organization in the world devoted exclusively to the medical assisting profession, launches its newest continuing education opportunity, the Population Health Module, available in the AAMA e-Learning Center on January 11. The module provides medical assistants with further education and refined skills and knowledge so they can enhance their ability to improve health outcomes for patients in their community.

In keeping with the organization's mission to provide quality resources and educational opportunities, the AAMA Career Professional Development Committee created this set of courses to give medical professionals the opportunity to advance in their profession at an affordable price.

"The Population Health Module is a great opportunity for medical professionals to gain more knowledge on advancing health career opportunities," says Aimee Wicker, CMA (AAMA), PCMH CCE, 2021-2023 AAMA vice speaker of the house. "Completing all six courses and earning the digital badge of the Population Health Module could help those looking to [climb the] career ladder within their organization or use it to set themselves apart when applying for new opportunities."

The module consists of six educational courses:

Population Health Overview

The Impact of Behavioral Health on Population Health

Creating Care Management Programs

The Expanding Field of Health Coaching: An Ideal Role for Credentialed Medical Assistants

Patient Navigators: An Ideal Role for Credentialed Medical Assistants

Motivational Interviewing: Understanding the How, What, When and Why

The completion of the six courses and a final assessment will result in earning 11 AAMA CEUs, gaining useful skills and receiving the Population Health Module digital badge to show employers proof of achievement.

The Population Health Module costs $95 for AAMA members and $160 for nonmembers. This set of courses — as well as each course sold separately — is available via the AAMA e-Learning Center.

ABOUT THE AMERICAN ASSOCIATION OF MEDICAL ASSISTANTS®

The American Association of Medical Assistants®, the only organization in the world devoted exclusively to the medical assisting profession, was established in 1956 and serves the interests of more than 92,000 medical assisting professionals. The American Association of Medical Assistants provides quality resources and educational opportunities for medical assistants by offering certification, advocacy for quality patient-centered health care, credential acknowledgment and scope-of-practice protection. For more information, visit www.aama-ntl.org.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Francesca Llanos, Public Relations and Marketing Manager

fllanos@aama-ntl.org

773/590-5524

Related Images











Image 1: Population Health Module









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment