The Prescott Companies’ Robert Kelly Elected to Community Associations Institute’s Board of Directors

Carlsbad, CA, Jan. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Prescott Companies vice president Robert Kelly, CCAM®, CMCA®, AMS®, was elected to the Community Associations Institute (CAI) San Diego Chapter board of directors for 2022.

Mr. Kelley currently serves as vice president of the San Diego Inland Division of The Prescott Companies, where he heads a team of 16 employees serving more than 60 client accounts. He joined the company in 2017 as a general manager before transitioning to the leadership team in 2020. Mr. Kelly has worked in the common interest development industry since 2007 and started his career as a concierge for The Panorama Towers in Las Vegas.

CAI San Diego provides resources, tools, and education to community association leaders, professional managers, association management companies and other professionals who provide products and services to community associations in the San Diego area.

“Robert has consistently demonstrated a passion for the advancement of the community management industry, beyond his duties serving our client portfolio,” said Jessica Williams CCAM®, CMCA®, AMS®, PCAM®, The Prescott Companies president. “Serving on the board of directors for the CAI San Diego chapter is the perfect opportunity for him to apply that passion and his expertise as an industry volunteer. We look forward to watching him continue to advocate for industry stakeholders in this way.”

Mr. Kelly holds a California Real Estate License and a Certified Manager of Community Associations (CMCA®) designation from the Community Association Managers International Certification Board (CAMICB). In addition, he holds an Association Management Specialist (AMS®) designation from the Community Associations Institute (CAI), and a Certified Community Association Manger (CCAM®) designation from the California Association of Community Managers (CACM).

