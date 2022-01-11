Vigil Neuroscience Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vigil Neuroscience, Inc. (Nasdaq: VIGL), a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to harnessing the power of microglia for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, today announced the closing of its initial public offering of 7,000,000 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $14.00 per share. The gross proceeds of the offering were $98 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses. In addition, Vigil Neuroscience has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,050,000 shares of its common stock at the initial public offering price less underwriting discounts and commissions. The shares began trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on January 7, 2022 under the symbol “VIGL.” All shares in the offering were offered by Vigil Neuroscience.



Morgan Stanley, Jefferies, Stifel and Guggenheim Securities are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering.

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed and was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission on January 6, 2022. The offering was made only by means of a prospectus.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor will there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful before registration or qualification under the securities laws of that state or jurisdiction.

About Vigil Neuroscience



Vigil Neuroscience is a microglia-focused therapeutics company focused on developing treatments for both rare and common neurodegenerative diseases by restoring the vigilance of microglia, the sentinel immune cells of the brain. We are utilizing the tools of modern neuroscience drug development across multiple therapeutic modalities in our efforts to develop precision-based therapies to improve the lives of patients and their families.