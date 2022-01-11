Projectmates Construction Project Management Software Wins Top Products Award

Richardson, TX, Jan. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Projectmates, the enterprise construction project management software, is honored to be recognized as a Constructech Top Product for 2022. The annual awards recognize construction products that demonstrate outstanding innovation.

Trusted by the construction industry for more than 20 years, Projectmates was built for agility, scalability and affordability. The software provides immediate visibility into every project schedule, construction workflow, and real-time budget spend, empowering construction project owners to make data-driven decisions to control costs, schedules, and project risks.

“Project owners need data in the office and on the go. Projectmates delivers a cloud-based construction project management tool that puts information into the hands of owners — when and where they need it,” says Peggy Smedley, President and Editorial Director of Constructech.

“What sets Projectmates apart is the development of our software,” said Varsha Bhave, president and Chief Technology Officer of Projectmates and its parent company, Systemates, Inc. “I am particularly proud of this recognition because it clearly demonstrates our dedication to designing and creating a fully integrated system in-house. We don’t piece together functionality from various software providers and hope it works. Our software is developed in response to user feedback in conjunction with the latest construction technology demands. It’s this continuous innovation that fosters our long-standing relationships with our clients.”

As a single, integrated platform, the need for additional construction management software is effectively eliminated, minimizing duplicate data and the errors that double-data entry can cause. This allows project managers to focus on managing projects instead of managing project data housed in various non-connected platforms — which leads to faster construction timelines and lower overall costs.

The Constructech Top Products honor products in the commercial construction, home building, and infrastructure markets. Evaluated by the Constructech editors, editorial board, and industry advisors, the awards recognize software, hardware, tools, equipment, and more, giving the ‘top’ technology designation to companies that have met criteria including a solid, underlying technology foundation and new innovative features to meet the ongoing needs of the construction industry.

The original article and full list of award winners can be viewed here. For more information about Projectmates, please visit www.projectmates.com.

About Projectmates by Systemates, Inc.

Projectmates is a construction project management software platform that is configurable, intuitive, and easy to use for project owners. With features such as construction workflows, capital planning, and cost tracking, Projectmates solves many of the construction industry’s pressing problems. Richardson, TX-based Systemates, Inc. is the company behind Projectmates; and, its commitment to continuous improvement has made Projectmates one of the most valued products in the AECO market today. Projectmates' collaborative platform dramatically improves project execution, cuts costs, and delays, increases accountability and reduces project risks.

Attachment