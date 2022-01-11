Highwoods to Release Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results Tuesday, February 8th      

Conference Call 
Wednesday, February 9th, at 11:00 A.M.

RALEIGH, N.C., Jan. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) will release its fourth quarter and full year 2021 results on Tuesday, February 8th, after the market closes.

A conference call will be held the next day, Wednesday, February 9th, at 11:00 A.M. Eastern time.

For US/Canada callers, dial (800) 756-3565. A live, listen-only webcast can be accessed through the Company’s website at www.highwoods.com under the “Investors” section.   A replay of the call will also be available on the Company’s website.

Planned Dates for Financial Releases and Conference Calls in 2022

The Company has set the following dates for the release of its 2022 financial results. Quarterly financial releases will be distributed after the market closes and conference calls will be held at 11:00 a.m. Eastern time.

QuarterTuesday ReleaseWednesday Call
FirstApril 26April 27
SecondJuly 26July 27
ThirdOctober 25October 26

About Highwoods
Highwoods Properties, Inc., headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.  For more information about Highwoods, please visit our website at www.highwoods.com.

Brendan Maiorana                                 
Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer       
brendan.maiorana@highwoods.com
919-872-4924