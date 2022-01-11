Qbox Joins Instaclustr, the Platform for Open Source Data Infrastructure

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark., Jan. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qbox , which provides hosted OpenSearch and Elasticsearch solutions and support, announced today that the company has joined Instaclustr , which helps organizations deliver applications at scale by operating and supporting their open source data infrastructure.



With deep expertise delivering Elasticsearch and OpenSearch as a fully-hosted service, Qbox is a natural addition to Instaclustr for its strong technical acumen around mission-critical data solutions and its commitment to open source technology. For nearly a decade, Qbox has grown its impressive customer base – which includes data-intensive companies like Doordash and CBRE – by providing a fully scalable, available, and reliable solution backed by its world-class 24/7/365 support. Qbox immediately bolsters Instaclustr’s capabilities providing managed OpenSearch and delivering OpenSearch and Elasticsearch support .

The deal brings instant benefits for current customers of both companies. Organizations leveraging the Instaclustr Platform for OpenSearch or using Instaclustr for OpenSearch or Elasticsearch support now gain the backing of Qbox’s expertise and support team. Qbox customers gain access to the full breadth of integrated open source data infrastructure available on the Instaclustr Platform , including managed Apache Cassandra, Apache Kafka, Redis, PostgreSQL, Apache ZooKeeper, and Cadence. Qbox customers can also take advantage of Instaclustr availability across multiple clouds, private on-prem offerings, and comprehensive professional services.

“Qbox has earned an incredible reputation for the hosted services and proven expertise it provides around Elasticsearch and OpenSearch,” Peter Lilley, CEO of Instaclustr. “We share a vision of the importance in providing open source data-layer solutions in their true open source versions. We also have a like-minded drive to deliver unmatched service and support for our global customers, enabling them to confidently build applications while leaving data infrastructure scale, management, and optimization to us. We welcome the Qbox team aboard and are ready to begin delivering on all that this potent combination has to offer new and existing customers.”

“Instaclustr has always believed in the power of pure open source data technologies to unlock cost and flexibility advantages – without sacrificing performance – that proprietary solutions cannot match,” said Mark Brandon, CEO of Qbox. “We’re excited to join Instaclustr and to apply our expertise to ensure that Instaclustr’s OpenSearch platform service and support capabilities continue to lead the industry. We are also looking forward to offering multiple clouds, multiple deployments, and a breadth of open source data technologies to our capabilities.”

The deal follows Instaclustr’s recent acquisition of credativ , which specializes in support for open source technologies including PostgreSQL, Kubernetes, and Debian.

About Qbox

Since 2013 and since v. 0.2, Qbox has been offering managed Elasticsearch™ services to companies large and small. Based in Fayetteville, AR, the team provides 24x7 support and top-notch expertise to customers such as Doordash, Yahoo, and many others. By removing the uptime and availability problems associated with running any distributed application, customers are able to focus on their application, save money, and sleep at night.

About Instaclustr

Instaclustr helps organizations deliver applications at scale through its platform for open source technologies such as Apache Cassandra®, Apache Kafka®, Apache Spark™, Redis™, OpenSearch™, Apache ZooKeeper™, and PostgreSQL®. Instaclustr combines a complete data infrastructure environment with hands-on technology expertise to ensure ongoing performance and optimization. By removing infrastructure complexity, Instaclustr enables companies to focus internal development and operational resources on building cutting-edge, customer-facing applications at lower cost. Instaclustr customers include some of the largest and most innovative Fortune 500 companies.