Lincoln Electric Schedules 2022 Virtual Annual Meeting of Shareholders

CLEVELAND, Jan. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: LECO) today announced that the Company’s 2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders will be held as a virtual meeting on Thursday, April 21, 2022 at 11:00 a.m., Eastern Time.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric is the world leader in the design, development and manufacture of arc welding products, automated joining, assembly and cutting systems, plasma and oxy-fuel cutting equipment and has a leading global position in brazing and soldering alloys.  Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Lincoln has 55 manufacturing locations in 18 countries and a worldwide network of distributors and sales offices covering more than 160 countries.  For more information about Lincoln Electric and its products and services, visit the Company’s website at https://www.lincolnelectric.com.

 

        








        

            

                

                    
