Host Hotels & Resorts Announces Fourth Quarter 2021 Earnings Call to be Held on February 17, 2022

BETHESDA, Md., Jan. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ: HST) (the “Company”) will report fourth quarter 2021 financial results on Wednesday, February 16, 2022, after the market close.

The Company will hold a conference call to discuss its fourth quarter 2021 results and business outlook on Thursday, February 17, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. ET. Conference call access information is as follows:

 Conference Call:

  
 USA Toll Free Number888-506-0062 
 International Toll Number973-528-0011 
 Access Code946238 

A simultaneous webcast of the call will be available on the Company’s website at www.hosthotels.com. A replay of the call will be available Thursday, February 17, 2022 at 3:00 p.m. ET until Saturday, March 19, 2022 at 3:00 p.m. ET via the telephone details below or via webcast on the Company’s website through May 7, 2022. Replay access information is as follows:

 Replay:

  
 USA Toll Free Number877-481-4010 
 International Toll Number919-882-2331 
 Passcode44248 

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 75 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 44,400 rooms. The Company also holds non-controlling interests in six domestic and one international joint venture.

SOURAV GHOSH
Chief Financial Officer
(240) 744-5267		JAIME MARCUS
Investor Relations
(240) 744-5117
ir@hosthotels.com 