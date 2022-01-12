Teck Receives Highland Valley Copper Operations Strike Notice

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teck Resources Limited (TSX: TECK.A and TECK.B, NYSE: TECK) (“Teck”) reported today that strike notice has been received from the United Steelworkers (USW) Local 7619, which represents 1,048 workers at Teck’s Highland Valley Copper (HVC) Operations in B.C. The strike notice entitles the union to potentially begin strike action following the 72-hour strike notice period and 48 hours after the mediator reports to the Labour Relations Board. The earliest that strike action could potentially commence is January 16.

Negotiations are ongoing and the parties are scheduled to meet with the mediators on Friday, January 14.

The previous collective agreement at HVC expired on September 30, 2021.

