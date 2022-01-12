NORBIT secures contract with Flyt

Trondheim, 12 January 2022: NORBIT today announces an agreement for delivery of AutoPASS On-Board Units (OBUs) to Flyt.

"We are pleased to enter into this agreement with Flyt and believe that this order confirms our strategy of increasing the share of business-to-business agreements and long-term partnerships," says Per Jørgen Weisethaunet, CEO of NORBIT.

OBUs is one of several products based on the company’s dedicated short-range communication (DSRC) technology delivered from NORBIT Connectivity and will be produced at the company’s highly automated production line in Røros. NORBIT has more than 70 per cent market share for such products in the Norwegian market. The first delivery to Flyt will take place almost immediately.

"In a time of global scarcity of electronic components, we are especially pleased to be able to accommodate customer needs for fast delivery, thanks to our strategy of keeping a safety stock of critical components and having production in Norway," Weisethaunet concludes.

For more information, please contact:

Per Jørgen Weisethaunet, CEO, +47 959 62 915

Per Kristian Reppe, CFO, +47 900 33 203

About NORBIT

NORBIT is a global provider of tailored technology to selected niches, solving challenges through innovative solutions, in line with its mission to Explore More. The company is structured in three business segments to address its key markets; Oceans, Connectivity and Product Innovation & Realization (PIR). The Oceans segment delivers tailored technology solutions to global maritime markets. The Connectivity segment (previous ITS) encompasses NORBIT’s technology within low power wireless solutions both related to electronic vehicle identification for tolling and tachograph enforcement, together with Smart Data comprising of the recently acquired Hungarian software solutions provider iData, as well as NORBIT’s initiatives within tailored IoT in selected niche applications. The PIR segment offers R&D services, proprietary products and contract manufacturing to key customers.

NORBIT is headquartered in Trondheim with manufacturing in Norway, has around 400 employees and a worldwide sales and distribution platform.

About Flyt

Flyt, based on a merger between the On-Board Units (OBU) divisions of the toll collection companies Ferde and Vegamot, serves around 775,000 customers. Flyt is a company owned by the Norwegian insurance group Gjensidige ASA.

Flyt’s ambition is to be the preferred AutoPass supplier and will simplify services and processes related to buying, owning and selling cars.