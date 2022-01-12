Results of digital subscriptions of AS Ekspress Grupp in the 4th quarter of 2021

English Estonian

The number of digital subscriptions of AS Ekspress Grupp increased by 62% year-over-year across the Baltic States (8% in the 4th quarter) and totalled 134 947 at the end of December.

The number of digital subscriptions of AS Ekspress Meedia that publishes the news portal Delfi, newspapers Eesti Päevaleht, Maaleht, Eesti Ekspress and several popular magazines increased by 51% year-over-year (3% in the 4 th quarter) and totalled 74 873.

quarter) and totalled 74 873. The number of digital subscriptions of AS Õhtuleht, 50% of which is owned by Ekspress Grupp, increased by 52% year-over-year (9% in the 4 th quarter) and totalled 20 992.

quarter) and totalled 20 992. The number of digital subscriptions of Geenius Meedia OÜ, that has been part of Ekspress Grupp since 17 December 2021, more than doubled year-over-year (20% in the 4 th quarter) and totalled 4 100.

quarter) and totalled 4 100. In Latvia, the number of digital subscriptions of Delfi A/S increased by 57% year-over-year (17% in the 4 th quarter) and totalled 17 549.

quarter) and totalled 17 549. In Lithuania, the number of digital subscriptions of Delfi more than doubled year-over-year (18% in the 4th quarter) and totalled 17 433.

The Chairman of the Management Board of Ekspress Grupp Mari-Liis Rüütsalu commented:

“In the 4th quarter of 2021, digital subscription growth of the key periodicals and in the key markets of Ekspress Grupp continued. Additional digital growth is primarily attributable to new customers. Latvia and Lithuania where until now the number of digital subscribers was lower demonstrated the fastest growth. The Estonian market also continued its fast growth in a year-over-year comparison. However, in the last quarter growth decelerated in the outlets with the highest number of subscribers. Still, we are witnessing continuation of moderate growth also in Estonia.

The addition of digital subscriptions will have a positive impact on the results of operations of Ekspress Grupp as it provides a stable revenue base in addition to online advertising sales and confirms that the group’s long-term strategic direction is appropriate.“

Detailed overview of digital subscriptions

31.12.2021 30.09.2021 change 31.12.2020 change Ekspress Meedia AS 74 873 72 860 3% 49 696 51% Õhtuleht Kirjastus AS 20 992 19 198 9% 13 820 52% Geenius Meedia OÜ 4 100 3 411 20% 1 931 112% Delfi AS (Latvia) 17 549 15 030 17% 11 143 57% Delfi UAB (Lithuania) 17 433 14 786 18% 6 595 164% Total Ekspress Grupp 134 947 125 285 8% 83 185 62%





Signe Kukin

Group CFO

AS Ekspress Grupp

Telephone: +372 669 8381

E-mail address: signe.kukin@egrupp.ee





AS Ekspress Grupp is the leading Baltic media group whose key activities include web media content production, publishing of newspapers, magazines and books. The Group also operates an electronic ticket sales platform and ticket offices in Estonia and Latvia. Ekspress Grupp that launched its operations in 1989 employs almost 1400 people, owns leading web media portals in the Baltic States and publishes the most popular daily and weekly newspapers as well as the majority of the most popular magazines in Estonia.